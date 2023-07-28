LA PLATA, MD—In a significant development, a Charles County jury reached a verdict on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, finding 34-year-old Jose Eugenio Escobar-Argueta, a resident of Waldorf, guilty on multiple charges, including Sexual Solicitation of a Minor, Second-Degree Assault, Fourth-Degree Sexual Offense, and Fourth-Degree Attempted Sexual Offense, according to the announcement made by Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County.

The case dates back to January 30, 2022, when an officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a distressing incident in the 3400 block of Fordington Place, Waldorf. The officer met with the brave 8-year-old victim, who courageously reported that she had been subjected to sexual misconduct by Escobar-Argueta in the early morning hours before the officer’s arrival.

As the investigation unfolded, it was revealed that the perpetrator, Escobar-Argueta, was known to the victim’s family, being a trusted family friend who had attended a party at their residence. Tragically, he took advantage of the situation during the event and committed the heinous act against the innocent child while she was asleep in her bedroom.

Escobar-Argueta approached the victim’s parents, asking to use their restroom, but instead, he made his way into the child’s bedroom. When the victim awoke, she was horrified to find Escobar-Argueta beside her. The perpetrator touched the young girl’s chest, upper body, and hips over her clothing and even kissed her cheeks. Disturbingly, his actions did not stop there, as he further sought to engage in inappropriate acts, asking to kiss her lips and touch her genital area. However, the brave child firmly refused his requests, making it clear that she did not want Escobar-Argueta to touch her.

Trapped in the room with the perpetrator after he locked the door from inside, the young victim’s ordeal ended when her mother managed to break into the room. Escobar-Argueta was promptly removed from the scene and later apprehended by law enforcement.

As a result, a sentencing date has been scheduled for September 21, 2023, during which he could face a substantial prison term of up to 12 years for his actions.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of protecting the vulnerable members of our society from predators who seek to exploit their innocence and trust. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the legal authorities worked tirelessly to ensure justice was served in this distressing matter.

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, expressed his gratitude towards the victim for her bravery in coming forward and reporting the abuse she suffered. He also commended the investigative team for their dedication to pursuing the truth and holding the offender accountable.

