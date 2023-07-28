ANNAPOLIS, MD – In a move aimed at bolstering energy efficiency and promoting climate action, Governor Wes Moore announced the allocation of $4 million in grants to six jurisdictions within the state. The funds will be utilized for essential repairs, enabling nearly 300 homes to undergo comprehensive energy efficiency retrofits.

This initiative stems from a novel pilot program that seamlessly integrates the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s energy efficiency programs with rehabilitation programs. The primary objective is facilitating the upgrades for homes previously deferred due to health and safety concerns.

Through the newly launched pilot program, Maryland seeks to increase the number of homes eligible for assistance through energy efficiency programs. Presently, 38 percent of Maryland homes assessed for energy efficiency improvements face deferral due to health and safety reasons, previously beyond the funding scope provided by the department’s energy programs. The recipient jurisdictions of the grants include Allegany, Garrett, Howard, and St. Mary’s counties, along with the cities of Frederick and Baltimore.

Governor Wes Moore expressed his enthusiasm for the pilot program, stating, “Through this pilot program, we’re opening the door for more Maryland homes to meet their energy efficiency goals. Encouraging these energy improvements at the residential level—and ensuring they can be made efficiently—is an important step in addressing our climate challenges.”

Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day emphasized the significance of creating safer and more energy-efficient homes for the state’s residents, particularly the legacy homeowners. Secretary Day remarked, “By integrating these means of assistance and eliminating barriers in the process of receiving them, we can help Marylanders stay in their homes longer, more comfortably, and with fewer risks to their health and wellness.”

To ensure a seamless process for homeowners needing repairs, the grants have been awarded to jurisdictions that actively engage in energy efficiency work. This approach minimizes additional hurdles and complexities for homeowners. Furthermore, two of the department’s rehabilitation programs—the Homeowner Assistance Fund WholeHome Grant Program and the Maryland Housing Rehabilitation Program—have recently undergone restructuring and consolidation to streamline government programs and address repairs effectively.

The pilot program will significantly enhance the deployment of funds from the department’s Weatherization Assistance Program. The program recently received a substantial boost with a $45 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This allocation will triple the funding available to the program, thereby considerably expanding its reach and capacity to serve a greater number of Maryland homes. The program’s potential impact will grow even further throughout the pilot.

Maryland residents interested in learning more about the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Energy Efficiency programs can find additional information at their official website: https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Pages/EnergyEfficiency/default.aspx.

As the state of Maryland takes decisive action to promote energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, this pilot program signals a positive step forward in addressing the pressing challenges posed by climate change. With homes across the state becoming more energy-efficient and eco-friendly, Maryland is making significant strides toward a sustainable and greener future.

