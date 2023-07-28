Southern Maryland is home to a vibrant local music scene encompassing diverse genres, from country and bluegrass to rock and hip hop. The region’s unique mix of rural and suburban landscapes and its proximity to major metropolitan areas has given rise to a dynamic community of musicians, venues, and fans.

Whether you’re looking for a rowdy barroom show or an intimate acoustic performance, Southern Maryland has something to offer music lovers of all tastes and ages. The Local music schedule is compiled weekly by Lynn Erion.

Friday – July 28th

4:30pm – Greg Floberg – Corteau Vineyards – Mechanicsville MD

5:00pm – Doc Lohn – Greene Turtle Sports Bar – California MD

6:00pm – G Barrick & J Myles – Southern Trail Distillery – Mechanicsville MD

6:00pm – Mike Mead – JaneMark WInery & Vineyard – Brandywine MD

6:00pm – John Luskey – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

6:00pm – 3 of a Kind – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:30pm – Run Catch Rain – Bugeye Grill Back Bar – Solomons MD

6:30pm – Doc Martin & The Flannels – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

6:30pm – Kayla & Johnny – Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Vicki Roberts Band – Pirates Cove Dock Bar – Deale MD

7:00pm – ShortCut Sunny – Swan Point Country Club – Swan Point MD

7:00pm – Will & Caitlyn – Social Coffeehouse – Leonardtown MD

7:00pm – Topside – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD

7:00pm – Girl Crush – Summer Concert Series @ Town Hall – La Plata MD

8:00pm – Justin Crenshaw – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

8:00pm – Red Dirt Revolution – The Rex Theatre – Leonardtown MD

8:00pm – Neverland Band – Fitzies Marina & Bar – Leonardtown MD

8:00pm – Never 2 Late – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

Saturday – July 29th

2:00pm – Folk Salad – Corteau Vineyards – Mechanicsville MD

2:00pm – Dust On The Bottle – Gemeny Winery – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – Shortcut Sunny – Robin Hill Farm & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – California Bob – JaneMark WInery & Vineyard – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – Susan St George – Perigeaux Vinyards & Winery – St Leonard MD

2:00pm – Doc Lohn – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD

3:00pm – Addision Bartlett – Thursdays Bar & Grill – Owings MD

3:00pm – Three of a Kind – Skippers Pier – Deale MD

3:00pm – Trackside – The Boathouse @ Anchored Inn – Deale MD

4:00pm – Summer Breeze – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

4:30pm – Alter Ego – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

5:30pm – Ship Wreckt – Running Hare Winery – Prince Frederick MD

6:00pm – The Revival Band – Southern Trail Distillery – Mechanicsville MD

6:00pm – Run Catch Rain – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

6:00pm – Funkzilla Trio – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Deanna Dove – City Sliders @ Westlawn Inn – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Justin Allen – The Potomac Gardens – Coltons Point MD

6:00pm – Nightcap – Ledo’s Pizza & Seafood @ The Rivah – Cobb Island MD

6:30pm – Paradox – Bugeye Grill Back Bar – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Greg Barrick & Justin Myles – Salt Waterfront Kitchen – Ridge MD

7:05pm – Karlee Ryce – National Anthem – Camden Yards – Baltimore MD

8:00pm – Blakbyrds – Buckets Bar & Grill – Lusby MD

8:00pm – Hate The Toy – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD

8:00pm – Karma – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:00pm – Jason Mitchell – Lord Calvert Bowling Center – Prince Frederick MD

8:00pm – Amateur Hour – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

8:30pm – Jimmy Charles – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

8:30pm – Absinthe – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

9:00pm – Shotgun Highway – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

Sunday – July 30th

1:00pm – WIP Acoustic – Corteau Vineyards – Mechanicsville MD

1:00pm – Shortcut Sunny – Robin Hill Farm & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – Nightcap – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

2:00pm – Jazz Trio – JaneMark WInery & Vineyard – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – Richard Haywood – Skippers Pier – Deale MD

2:00pm – Three Fifths – Traders Seafood & Ale – Chesapeake Beach MD

2:00pm – California Bob – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

2:00pm – One Foot in the Groove – So. Trail Distillery – Mechanicsville MD

2:00pm – Doc Marten & the Flannels Trio – Ollies’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

3:00pm – McKenna Randall – Stoney’s Clarkes Landing – Hollywood MD

3:00pm – Billy Breslin – The Pier – Solomons MD

3:00pm – First Friday – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

3:00pm – Amongst Friends – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

3:00pm – Jason Bishop – The Boathouse @ Anchored Inn – Deale MD

3:00pm – Bourbon Decay – Happy Harbor Restaurant – Deale MD

3:00pm – Jack McNutt – Brudergarten @ SOF Market – Leaonardtown MD

3:00pm – Kayla & Johnny – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

3:00pm – Greg Barrick & Friends – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD w/Sean Postanowicz, Doc Lohn & Justin Myles –

5:00pm – John Luskey – Bugeye Grill Back Bar – Solomons MD

10:00pm – Social – Purple Moose Saloon – Ocean City MD

Monday – July 31st

7:00pm – Karaoke w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

5:00pm – Chaptico Songworks – Suttler Post Farm – Mechanicsville MD

10:00pm – Social – Purple Moose Saloon – Ocean City MD

Tuesday – August 1st

7:00pm – Karaoke – Green Door Tavern – Park Hall MD

7:00pm – Open Mic – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollwood MD

Wednesday – August 2nd

5:00pm – Hyland Brothers – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Ryan Forrester – Brick Wood Fired Bistro – Prince Frederick MD

6:00pm – Nightcap – The Pier – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Kayla & Johnny – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

Like this: Like Loading...