Waldorf, MD – On July 28, at approximately 12:19 p.m., officers swiftly responded to a call reporting male firing shots toward unidentified individuals at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf.

The officers, already in the vicinity, spotted a male matching the suspect’s description fleeing from the scene. During the pursuit, the suspect discarded a stolen firearm. After a successful apprehension, authorities identified the male as the shooter but found no victims.

The suspect has been identified as Rodney Leroy Chase, a 32-year-old resident of La Plata. Notably, Chase had a prior conviction that legally prohibited him from possessing firearms. In addition to illegally possessing a firearm, he faces counts of reckless endangerment and carrying a handgun on his person, among other related charges. Authorities also confirmed that Chase had an active warrant for an unrelated crime at his arrest.

The incident sparked concern among residents of the apartment complex and the wider Waldorf community. Law enforcement officers have urged anyone with information about the case to come forward. PFC Stine can be reached at 301-609-3282 ext. 0672 for individuals willing to provide information that could aid the investigation.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers an alternative option for those who prefer to remain anonymous. They can be contacted via the toll-free number 1-866-411-TIPS. Additionally, tips can be submitted online through the Charles County Crime Solvers website, www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com, or the P3Intel mobile app.

The recovery of the stolen firearm raised questions about the gun’s history and how it came into the suspect’s possession. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities will investigate the firearm’s origins and any potential connections to other criminal activities.

