The La Plata Police Department is contacting the public for their cooperation in an ongoing investigation regarding a hit-and-run incident that took place on July 25, 2023, between 10:45 AM and 10:48 AM. The incident occurred at the intersection of Charles Street and North Maple Avenue, leaving authorities searching for a 2007-2010 Lexus LS460 with visible frontend damage and a missing front right bumper cover. The involved vehicle was last spotted heading westbound on Charles Street towards Crain Highway.

According to the available information, the hit-and-run incident happened during the late morning hours, and the La Plata Police Department is urging anyone with relevant information to come forward. The appeal for public assistance was announced by Officer Jacob Bladen of PFC Robert Tippett, who can be reached at 301-934-1500.

As authorities continue their investigation, the La Plata community is encouraged to remain vigilant and report any details that could help identify the suspect or locate the involved vehicle. Hit-and-run cases pose a significant challenge for law enforcement, and community cooperation becomes crucial in bringing the responsible party to justice.

The La Plata Police Department has not disclosed the victim’s identity or provided details about the extent of injuries sustained in the hit and run. However, they are committed to thoroughly investigating the incident and bringing closure to the affected parties.

As this investigation unfolds, authorities will analyze any available surveillance footage, eyewitness accounts, and physical evidence to reconstruct the events leading up to and after the hit and run. The La Plata Police Department will collaborate with neighboring jurisdictions and utilize all available resources to identify and apprehend the suspect.

The La Plata Police Department urges anyone who may have witnessed the hit and run or has any information about the involved vehicle and its driver to come forward without hesitation. Any piece of information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be the missing link that leads to a breakthrough in the investigation.

If you have any information related to this incident, please get in touch with Officer Jacob Bladen of PFC Robert Tippett at 301-934-1500.

