Annapolis, Maryland – Dubree Lane, a 57-year-old convicted sexual offender, has been sentenced to an additional 35 years in prison after violating his probation by possessing child pornography, according to State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. Lane’s case sheds light on the crucial role played by law enforcement and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in holding child abusers accountable and safeguarding vulnerable children from harm.

Leitess expressed her gratitude for the collaborative efforts that led to Lane’s sentencing, saying, “The outcome of this case is a result of the dedication of both law enforcement and the NCMEC in holding child abusers accountable. I am thankful that this defendant was removed from the community as he has proven he is a danger to children and needs to be imprisoned for the foreseeable future.”

The shocking case also emphasizes the need for constant vigilance to protect children from predators who may exploit their proximity and access. Leitess urged the public to proactively educate children about recognizing good and bad touches to empower them against potential abuse.

The grim saga began in 2009 when Lane, dating a relative of a 7-year-old girl, sexually assaulted her after gaining her trust. The child bravely disclosed the abuse to her mother, leading to Lane’s arrest and subsequent conviction of a Second-Degree Sex Offense. He was sentenced by an Anne Arundel County judge to 50 years in prison, with 35 years suspended.

Upon his release, Lane was placed on supervised probation, required to register as a sex offender, and prohibited from having contact with minor children. However, in August 2022, the NCMEC received tips indicating that Lane had uploaded multiple suspected child pornography images onto a service from his address. This alarming discovery prompted the Baltimore County Police to obtain a search warrant for Lane’s residence in Gwynn Oak.

During the search, detectives uncovered disturbing images and videos of child pornography on Lane’s electronic devices. Further investigations revealed that he attempted to shift blame for the pornography onto a relative, making phone calls from jail to his elderly father in a desperate bid for cooperation. However, his father refused to participate in the deception.

On May 24, 2023, Lane pleaded guilty to Possession of Child Pornography, potentially facing up to five years in prison at his sentencing in Baltimore County scheduled for September. John Magee, Chief of the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office Child Abuse and Sex Offense Division, joined forces with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office to ensure justice was served for Lane’s probation violation.

On Monday, July 24, 2023, Lane’s Violation of Probation hearing took place, during which he admitted to breaching the terms of his probation. State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess implored the Circuit Court judge, the Honorable Pamela K. Alban, to impose the full suspended sentence from Lane’s 2009 case.

Agreeing with Leitess’s recommendation, Judge Alban sentenced Lane to serve 35 years of his suspended term in prison. The ruling sends a powerful message about the consequences awaiting those who violate the trust placed in them and harm innocent children.

The case of Dubree Lane is a stark reminder of the importance of community vigilance and law enforcement cooperation in protecting the most vulnerable among us. By working together, we can strive to make our communities safer for all children and ensure that those who seek to harm them are held accountable for their actions.

