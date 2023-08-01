Prince Frederick, MD – The American Chestnut Land Trust (ACLT) has announced an exciting opportunity for artists from Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties to immerse themselves in the breathtaking landscapes of ACLT. The event, titled “Art for All Seasons – Plein Air with a Twist,” will span an entire year, commencing on August 1, 2023, and culminating with a 16-day exhibition at the renowned Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center in Solomons, Maryland, from September 28, 2024, to October 13, 2024.

Plein Air painting, where artists produce art from life, has become an essential part of the art community, and this unique event aims to provide artists an opportunity to capture the natural beauty of ACLT’s picturesque landscapes. However, some of the sites at ACLT are challenging to access, leading to a distinctive twist in the event’s format. Artists can now start their paintings on-site and complete them in the comfort of their studios. Several “paint-out” days will be organized throughout the year to foster community engagement, inviting the public to witness artists at work and explore their creative process.

The event boasts diverse, inspiring locations for the artists to depict. Participants can choose from charming rustic barns, the captivating Double Oak Farm and its exquisite flower garden, and the center of attraction – the pristine Parkers Creek.

Notably, “Art for All Seasons – Plein Air with a Twist” is neither a competitive event nor a fundraiser. The primary objective of the ACLT is to warmly welcome the Southern Maryland art community to share the beauty of ACLT through their artistic creations.

The 16-day exhibition, set to take place at the prestigious Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center, promises to be a grand showcase of talent, with artworks displaying the serene landscapes, vibrant colors, and the essence of the four seasons at ACLT. Visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to connect with nature through the eyes of the artists and witness the beauty captured on canvas and sculptures.

For artists eager to participate and contribute to this unique event, more information is available at the official website of the American Chestnut Land Trust, www.acltweb.org/index.php/art-for-all-seasons-at-aclt.

The American Chestnut Land Trust has long been committed to preserving the natural beauty of Southern Maryland and providing opportunities for the community to engage with and appreciate the environment. Their dedication to conserving and maintaining the pristine landscapes of ACLT is reflected in initiatives like “Art for All Seasons – Plein Air with a Twist,” which promote artistic expression and foster a deep appreciation for nature’s splendor.

As August 1, 2023, anticipation builds in the art community of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties for the commencement of “Art for All Seasons – Plein Air with a Twist.” It promises to be a transformative journey for the participating artists as they explore and immortalize the charm and allure of the American Chestnut Land Trust through their brushstrokes and sculpting tools. With the exhibition scheduled at the esteemed Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center in the future, the event presents an extraordinary opportunity for artists and art enthusiasts alike to celebrate and cherish the natural wonders of Southern Maryland.

