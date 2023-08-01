Prince Frederick, Calvert County – On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, a fatal shooting incident occurred at Mint Court in Prince Frederick, prompting a swift response from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:10 p.m., deputies rushed to the scene following reports of gunshots, where they discovered an adult male with a gunshot wound. Regrettably, the victim succumbed to his injuries, leading to an immediate investigation into the matter.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one suspect is in custody. In response to the incident, authorities have assured the public that there is no ongoing threat to safety in the area. Nevertheless, deputies will continue their thorough investigation to uncover this tragic event’s circumstances.

As of now, the identity of the victim and the suspect in custody remains undisclosed. The investigation team, led by Detective J. Buck, urges anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and aid in the case. Detective Buck can be reached via email at Joshua.Buck@calvertcountymd.gov.

In line with standard procedure, the area has been cordoned off, and forensic experts are thoroughly examining the crime scene to collect crucial evidence that may help solve the case. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is appealing to residents of the neighborhood and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed suspicious activities leading up to it to step forward and assist in the investigation.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities ensure that the victim’s family receives the support and care they need during this difficult time. The deceased’s identity will be released to the public once proper notifications have been made to the next of kin.

As more information comes to light, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office will update the public and media outlets. The community is encouraged to stay informed and support each other during this challenging time.

Like this: Like Loading...