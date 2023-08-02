UPDATE August 2, 2023: A 28-year-old Washington D.C. man, Anthony NMN Hill, has been charged with first and second-degree murder following a shooting on Mint Court in Prince Frederick, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies reported.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at approximately 3:10 p.m. when officers responded to a shooting report in the 1600 block. Upon arrival, deputies discovered 23-year-old Dakarai Nivek Milburn of Prince Frederick, who had suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest. Despite attempts to save his life, Milburn died at the scene.

Anthony Hill, 28 of Washington D.C Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Detectives swiftly apprehended Hill, the suspect, and recovered a handgun at the crime scene. According to the authorities, this was an isolated incident.

In addition to murder charges, Hill is facing various handgun offenses. He has been arrested and is currently held with no bond status.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has not released any additional details surrounding the shooting, but they have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing. Authorities have asked the public for any information regarding this incident, with the assurance that such information could significantly assist the ongoing investigation.

People with any knowledge about this case are urged to contact Detective J. Buck via email at Joshua.Buck@calvertcountymd.gov. Providing relevant information could help piece together the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.

Despite the swift arrest, the incident has undoubtedly shaken the community, underlining the ongoing struggles with gun violence that have rippled across the country. A quiet Tuesday afternoon was transformed into a crime scene, a young man’s life was tragically ended, and another man now faces serious charges that could see him spend the rest of his life in prison.

Prince Frederick, Calvert County – On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, a fatal shooting incident occurred at Mint Court in Prince Frederick, prompting a swift response from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:10 p.m., deputies rushed to the scene following reports of gunshots, where they discovered an adult male with a gunshot wound. Regrettably, the victim succumbed to his injuries, leading to an immediate investigation into the matter.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one suspect is in custody. In response to the incident, authorities have assured the public that there is no ongoing threat to safety in the area. Nevertheless, deputies will continue their thorough investigation to uncover this tragic event’s circumstances.

As of now, the identity of the victim and the suspect in custody remains undisclosed. The investigation team, led by Detective J. Buck, urges anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and aid in the case. Detective Buck can be reached via email at Joshua.Buck@calvertcountymd.gov.

In line with standard procedure, the area has been cordoned off, and forensic experts are thoroughly examining the crime scene to collect crucial evidence that may help solve the case. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is appealing to residents of the neighborhood and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed suspicious activities leading up to it to step forward and assist in the investigation.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities ensure that the victim’s family receives the support and care they need during this difficult time. The deceased’s identity will be released to the public once proper notifications have been made to the next of kin.

As more information comes to light, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office will update the public and media outlets. The community is encouraged to stay informed and support each other during this challenging time.

Like this: Like Loading...