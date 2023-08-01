In a race against time, Pets In Need In Southern Maryland, a 501©3 non-profit animal rescue, partners with Charles County Animal Care Center (CCACC) to find loving homes for “Rescue Only” dogs, especially pit bulls and other bully breeds facing an uncertain fate. The shelter’s adoption policy requires relying on approved Rescue Partners like Pets In Need for public adoptions of these vulnerable canines.

Every dog at CCACC is at risk, and among them, several extraordinary bullies need a lifeline. Bella, a brown and black female Caine Corso mix, approximately 2 years old and weighing 82 lbs, is still awaiting her forever home. Betsy, a white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, aged around 3 years and 1 month, weighs about 50 lbs, and Cano, a brown male Pitbull mix, approximately 1 year old, weighing 43.1 lbs, also need compassionate adopters. Additionally, Mater, a brown and white male Pitbull mix, around 3 years old and weighing 68.3 lbs, is looking for a loving family to call his own. Mater Cano Betsy Bella

To encourage adoptions and ensure responsible pet ownership, all dogs will be altered, fully vetted, and microchipped before adoption, with these services included in the paid adoption fee.

For those interested in offering a forever home to one of these lovely bullies or meeting other dogs available at CCACC, inquiries can be directed to Pets In Need at PetsInNeed2016@yahoo.com.

Alternatively, the Charles County Animal Care Center, located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road, Hughesville, MD 20637, can be contacted at 301-932-1713 or through email at animalshelter@charlescounty.org for more information.

Pets In Need relies on the generosity and compassion of the community to continue its rescue efforts and provide proper care to these dogs until they find their perfect matches. The organization accepts donations and volunteer support from animal lovers who want to make a difference in the lives of these abandoned and vulnerable animals.

The plight of pit bulls and bully breeds is a matter of concern, given the misconceptions surrounding these breeds. Shelter staff members emphasize that, like any other breed, pit bulls and bullies can be loving and loyal companions when given the right care and training.

The collaboration between Pets In Need and CCACC serves as a lifeline for these dogs, as it opens up more avenues for adoption and ensures that deserving pets are given a second chance at happiness. The partners hope to find suitable forever homes for Bella, Betsy, Cano, Mater, and other Rescue Only dogs, proving that every dog deserves love and care, regardless of their breed or background.

The urgent need for adopters and the tireless efforts of Pets In Need and CCACC have shed light on the plight of pit bulls and bully breeds waiting for their chance to be part of a loving family. Their partnership serves as a testament to the power of collaboration and compassion in transforming the lives of vulnerable animals. As the community comes together to support this noble cause, it is hoped that Bella, Betsy, Cano, Mater, and other “Rescue Only” dogs will soon find their forever homes, bringing joy and companionship to the families who open their hearts to them.

