PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 28, 2023 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has remained steadfast in its commitment to transparency and accountability to the citizens of Calvert County during its first 200 days in office. Emphasizing a fiscally responsible approach, the commissioners have strived to improve the quality of life for all residents by focusing on key issues such as community engagement, public safety, infrastructure enhancement, economic development, and education.

Public safety has remained the top priority for the BOCC. To ensure the safety and well-being of Calvert County residents, the commissioners have worked closely with local law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and emergency services. They have allocated necessary resources and supported initiatives aimed at safeguarding the community. The recently approved FY 2024 budget reflects this commitment, with the addition of four new Career Emergency Medical Services positions and additional funding for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Education and youth development have also been given significant attention. For the FY 2024 general fund operating budget, 41% has been dedicated to public schools and 22% of the six-year capital projects budget. The commissioners approved a $13.4 million increase over the funding provided in FY 2023 for education funding, highlighting their commitment to collaboration and open discussion with the Board of Education.

The BOCC has taken proactive steps to stimulate economic growth and job creation while preserving the county’s rural character. Financial assistance has been provided to support small businesses and stimulate tourism revenue. The Calvert County Small Business Assistance Grant Fund awarded nearly $1.2 million to 39 local small businesses across various industries this year. Creating the Tourism Development Incentive Fund will also provide up to $25,000 toward fees and permits for Calvert County businesses and nonprofits to host special events.

Infrastructure has been another area of focus for the commissioners. Investments have been prioritized in transportation, utilities, and public facilities to improve roadways, upgrade water and wastewater systems, and enhance public spaces. This focus ensures that Calvert County remains attractive to live, work, and visit.

Leveraging technology, the commissioners continue to explore new advancements and embrace emerging trends to drive innovation and improve the lives of residents. A $942,000 grant awarded to Comcast by the State of Maryland will expand broadband access to 36 homes and add nine miles of infrastructure in the county. In addition, the BOCC has increased its ongoing investment in Technology Services to improve the county’s digital, citizen, and government experience.

The commissioners have actively sought to improve communication and gather citizen feedback through various initiatives. The release of a bi-annual community survey aims to understand better residents’ priorities and concerns on county services and overall quality of life. Results and the county’s plans to address citizen feedback will be made public. Moreover, citizens have been invited to submit suggestions for state legislative requests to help shape policies directly impacting the Calvert County community.

Recognizing the importance of excellent customer service, the commissioners have streamlined services for citizens. Implementing an online permitting guide, application, and payment portal has significantly reduced the average permit review time. Appeal Landfill now accepts electronic payment using credit and debit cards, and improvements for water and sewer metering and billing have been initiated.

In planning for the future, the BOCC has been implementing projects, initiatives, and strategies to balance smart growth with environmental protection and community needs. Active engagement with the community has been prioritized in the Calvert County Zoning Ordinance update process to ensure decisions align with the aspirations and needs of residents. The Age-Friendly Community initiative also enhances housing, public transportation, health services, and other programs to support older adults’ independent living.

The BOCC’s meetings are broadcast live on Comcast channels 99 and 1070 HD and on the county website to keep citizens engaged. A weekly newsletter, “Calvert Currents,” keeps citizens informed of important updates, and the Communications & Media Relations Division is available to address questions.

In their first 200 days, the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners has significantly improved the county’s overall quality of life. Through transparency, fiscal responsibility, and strategic planning, the commissioners are fostering a thriving community that embraces growth while preserving its unique character and natural beauty. The continued dedication to public safety, education, infrastructure, and citizen engagement sets a promising path for Calvert County’s future prosperity.

