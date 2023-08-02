PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – August 1, 2023 – Calvert County, Maryland, has achieved a significant milestone by being ranked as the No. 1 Digital County in the nation among counties with populations up to 150,000. This prestigious recognition comes from the Center for Digital Government (CDG) and the National Association of Counties (NACo), marking the county’s outstanding technology performance and innovation.

The annual Digital Counties Survey, now celebrating its 20th year, evaluates technology practices among U.S. counties, focusing on streamlining government service delivery, data analytics for informed decision-making, enhanced cybersecurity measures, and applying innovative technologies to address county priorities. Calvert County’s noteworthy inclusion in the list of top-performing counties underscores its dedication to enhancing the digital experience for citizens and government alike through technology and leadership. This is the first year Calvert County has participated in the survey, making the achievement even more remarkable.

CDG and NACo recognized Calvert County for implementing cutting-edge technologies, showcasing several remarkable accomplishments. Notable initiatives include the successful launch of a new human resources and enterprise resource planning system, the adoption of an inspections and permits system that significantly reduced the average permit review time, an upgraded golf course management system for the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course, and real-time data analysis tools for constituent feedback and sentiment. Furthermore, after thorough security assessments and usage guidelines were implemented, the county successfully integrated ChatGPT into its business processes.

Calvert County Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance expressed his pride in the county’s technological achievements, stating, “This recognition is a testament to Calvert County’s commitment to using technology for the benefit of our community. Through innovative digital solutions, Calvert transforms how we provide services, engage with our community, and drive economic growth. It is an honor to be recognized as a technology leader as we continue to explore new advancements that will improve the lives of Calvert County residents.”

The Technology Services Director Stephen Pereira echoed Hance’s sentiments, expressing enthusiasm and gratitude for the recognition. “We are honored and thrilled to receive this honor. This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication and collaboration of our talented team and the support of our forward-thinking leadership. We will continue pushing the boundaries of technology, embracing emerging trends, and ensuring that Calvert County remains at the forefront of digital innovation to deliver exceptional services to our residents.”

The Digital Counties Survey recognized winners in five population-based categories:

Fairfax County, Va (1,000,000 or more)

Prince George’s County, Md. (500,000-999,999)

Prince William County, Va. (250,000-499,000)

Arlington County, Va. (150,000-249,999)

Calvert County, Md. (up to 150,000)

Calvert County’s triumph in the up to 150,000 population category has solidified its reputation as a technology leader, setting an example for other counties to pursue digital innovation and improved service delivery. The recognition reflects the county’s commitment to embracing technology to enhance the lives of its residents and foster sustainable growth for the future.

With this notable achievement, Calvert County is a shining example of how technology can revolutionize local governance, demonstrating that investing in digital infrastructure and innovative solutions can lead to a more connected, efficient, and citizen-centric government experience. As technology evolves, the county’s dedication to staying at the forefront of digital transformation will inspire other communities to embark on their digital journeys for a better, more technologically advanced future.

