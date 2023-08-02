LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) gathered for their regular business meeting on Monday, August 1, 2023, commencing with an invocation and the pledge recitation. The meeting then proceeded with the approval of the consent agenda.

During the meeting, the Commissioners also took the opportunity to recognize and commemorate several notable occasions. Proclamations were presented for Forget-Me-Not Month, Child Support Awareness Month, National Black Business Month, and National Aviation Day showcasing the county’s commitment to various important causes.

In the County Administrator’s allotted time, the Commissioners addressed several significant actions affecting various departments and projects within St. Mary’s County.

The Department of Aging & Human Services received approval for its SCOF grant application, which will aid in enhancing services and support for the elderly and vulnerable populations in the county.

The Department of Recreation & Parks secured the green light for a Memorandum of Understanding with the Community Development Corporation. This agreement will facilitate the operation of the Community Gardens at Lexington Manor Passive Park, providing residents with accessible green spaces and promoting community engagement.

Furthermore, the Commissioners approved the Cal Ripken Badges for Baseball grant award to promote youth sports and foster a healthy lifestyle among young residents. Another milestone was the legislative bond grant application for an accessible water taxi serving St. Clement’s Island, an endeavor to improve transportation options and bolster regional tourism.

Additionally, the approval of the FY24 Waterway Improvement Fund Grant for phase two of the St. Inigoes Landing Boat Ramp Improvement Project will bolster waterfront infrastructure and recreational opportunities for water enthusiasts.

Lastly, a presentation was made regarding plans for a childcare center at the Governmental Center, addressing the critical need for quality childcare services to support working families in the county.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation approved an option contract with the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Washington. This agreement is essential for purchasing fee-simple property and easements needed for constructing FDR Boulevard, a significant infrastructure development to improve transportation connectivity within the county.

The Commissioners also shared important scheduling updates with the public. There will be no meeting on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. However, on Monday, August 14, a special briefing will be held at 1 p.m. featuring Brooke Lierman, Comptroller of Maryland. The briefing will take place in the CSMC meeting room in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

The next regular business meeting of the Commissioners is scheduled for Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 9 a.m. Interested individuals can access CSMC decisions and related public documents on the county government website using BoardDocs.

The CSMC meetings remain open to the public, and those unable to attend in person can be viewed live on SMCG Channel 95 on Tuesday mornings or as a replay on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Additionally, all meetings are available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel, allowing constituents to stay informed and engaged with county matters.

