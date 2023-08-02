Baltimore, MD – In response to Governor Wes Moore’s declaration of August as Immunization Awareness Month in Maryland, the Maryland Department of Health has launched a social media campaign urging parents and caregivers to ensure their children are up to date on their back-to-school vaccinations. The campaign, taking place across the Department’s Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts, aims to promote the importance of vaccination and its role in safeguarding children’s health.

“We want to start the new school year with every child healthy, happy, and ready to learn,” said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Laura Hererra Scott. “Our children deserve the best protection we can give them against preventable diseases, so we urge all parents to keep their children updated on their vaccinations, especially those required for school enrollment.”

The campaign showcases videos featuring trusted Maryland pediatricians and pharmacists, graphics, and helpful resources, emphasizing the significance of back-to-school vaccinations for children and adolescents. Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services, Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, pointed out how vaccines have drastically reduced the prevalence of once-common diseases like measles and polio, providing a shield against preventable illnesses. He also acknowledged that vaccines played a crucial role in overcoming the pandemic, with COVID vaccines continuing to offer ongoing protection.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, childhood vaccines prevent around 4 million deaths annually. In addition to immunizations received during infancy and early childhood, vaccines for adolescents also offer essential protection against HPV and meningitis.

Maryland has specific vaccination requirements for participation in childcare and public schools, making it vital for parents and caregivers to ensure their children are up to date on their shots. The Maryland Department of Health encourages individuals to visit health.maryland.gov/immunization to facilitate easy access to back-to-school vaccinations. For those needing a local vaccination clinic, the website marylandvax.org can be accessed to find a nearby location.

The social media campaign serves as a timely reminder for parents to prioritize their children’s health and well-being for the upcoming school year and throughout their lives. Vaccinations have proven to be an effective and essential tool in safeguarding public health and preventing the resurgence of once-feared diseases. By staying informed and ensuring their children are appropriately vaccinated, parents can contribute to a healthier and safer community overall.

As August is celebrated as Immunization Awareness Month in Maryland, the call for action becomes more crucial than ever. Through the power of social media, the Maryland Department of Health hopes to reach a broader audience and inspire positive change in vaccination rates among children and adolescents. Ensuring the success of this campaign is vital, as it lays the groundwork for a healthier future for Maryland’s younger generations.

