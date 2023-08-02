ANNAPOLIS, Md. (August 1, 2023) – Comptroller Brooke Lierman has officially announced the much-awaited return of Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week, scheduled from Sunday, August 13, to Saturday, August 19. This annual event offers significant savings for consumers, particularly parents gearing up for back-to-school shopping, while also providing a much-needed boost for retailers.

Comptroller Lierman emphasized the importance of this tax-free week, stating, “Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is an important opportunity for Marylanders, particularly families, to save some money while doing their back-to-school shopping. The cost of new clothes and backpacks for families of any size can add up quickly.”

The tax-free week applies to any qualifying article of clothing or footwear priced at $100 or less, regardless of how many items are purchased in the transaction. Additionally, the first $40 of any backpack purchase will be tax-free. It’s worth noting that this tax exemption is not limited to back-to-school shopping; shoppers of all ages can benefit from the savings during this period.

Comptroller Lierman urged Marylanders to shop at local retailers during the tax-free week to support the local economy. She expressed her excitement about partnering with the Maryland Retailers Association (MRA) and its membership to promote the benefits of shopping locally and enjoying sales tax savings.

Cailey Locklair, President of the Maryland Retailers Association, highlighted the importance of small businesses in the community. “Small businesses make up the backbone of our communities, providing neighborhood stabilization, tax revenue for the things we care about, and philanthropy for local organizations,” Locklair said. “Marylanders can save money and support their community during Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week by checking out their nearest retailers and shopping locally.”

The Maryland Retailers Association (MRA) will actively support the Comptroller in promoting the tax-free shopping week by encouraging Marylanders to take advantage of the special savings and shop at local retailers.

For more detailed information about Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week, shoppers and merchants can visit the Comptroller’s website at www.marylandtaxes.gov. The website includes a comprehensive list of tax-exempt items, frequently asked questions, and valuable facts for shoppers and businesses alike.

In addition to the website, the Comptroller’s social media pages will play a crucial role in spreading the word about this special savings week. The pages will feature local retailers, urging shoppers to seize opportunities and support their community businesses.

As the state gears up for Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week, parents, students, and shoppers of all ages eagerly anticipate the chance to save on their back-to-school purchases while contributing to the growth of local businesses. Marylanders are urged to mark their calendars and prepare for a week of tax-free shopping, making the most of this annual event that benefits consumers and retailers alike.

