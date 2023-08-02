The Rex Bar and Grill on Washington Street in Leonardtown is the place to be on Saturday, August 5, as Knowledge Boxing Center and head coach Daryl Hinmon partner with USA Boxing once again to bring some of the quickest hands in amateur boxing to Southern Maryland.

After the Willows Recreation Center on Bradley Boulevard closed its doors as one entity, it wasn’t long before Hinmon and Rex Bar and Grill Management began talks of hosting Southern Maryland SMOKE 6.

Time is of the essence when amateurs are boxing and need to keep actively pursuing their dreams in the ring. It’s important to get matches and remain consistent.

The training doesn’t stop for boxers; this opportunity couldn’t be passed on.

Hinmon announced on his social media platforms that retired World Champion Demarcus “Chop Chop” Corley would be in attendance. Corley, a southpaw at age 49, finished his career on May 5 with 88 total fights and a record of 52-35-1 (28 KOs). He started his career in 1996 with 16 consecutive wins before a draw against opponent Dillon Carew on December 5, 1998.

He fought all over the world including Jamaica, China, Russia, Canada, South America, and all over the United States.

Hinmon said Corley will be available for photo opportunities with fans of all ages.

“That’s a special treat for us to have a retired world champion down here in St. Mary’s County,” Hinmon stated. “He’s going to bring his belts with him. He’s always a professional. It’s going to be a great day of boxing. Our guys are going to be ready. At the end of the day, we’re going to fight our hearts out. As always, we’re going to be ready and the guys from the other gyms are going to be ready.

“May the best man, woman or child win and at the end of the day, it’s all love.” Hinmon said.

You’ll want to be seated early to hear Lakeisha Smith sing her rendition of The National Anthem.

The ring announcer for the evening will be Boxing Hall of Famer Henry Jones.

Hinmon will always mention his sponsors and thank them for their continued support. Among the many sponsors for this show are Delegate Brian Crosby, Sabre Systems, Inc., Manson-Dixon Line, LLC., Garage Doors and More, LLC., Stockton Contracting, Uncle D’s Grill, Cheseldine Auto Group, Taylor Gas, and Relevant Church MD.

The ring card ladies are KBC Southern Maryland Sexies. You can follow them on Instagram @kbcsomdsexies.

