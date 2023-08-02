ATLANTA, Ga. – The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) made a notable announcement on Tuesday morning, revealing the 2022-23 WBCA Academic Top 25 Team Honor Rolls. Among the recognized teams, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team earned a special mention for their exceptional academic achievements.

The WBCA Academic Top 25 is an esteemed recognition that commends NCAA Division I, II, and III, NAIA, and two-year college women’s basketball teams across the nation for maintaining the highest combined GPAs, which include all student-athletes on their rosters throughout the entire season. The honor rolls have been compiled by the WBCA for the past 28 seasons, highlighting the dedication and commitment of student-athletes to excel both on and off the court.

One noteworthy change this year is the inclusion of all teams with a minimum 3.0 GPA, which are also recognized for their academic accomplishments. This modification acknowledges a broader range of teams demonstrating a strong commitment to their studies.

During the 2022-23 academic year, St. Mary’s College achieved a commendable team GPA of 3.2480. This represents a remarkable improvement of 0.127 points from the previous year, showcasing the team’s dedication to continuous academic growth and success.

The Seahawks were not alone in their academic excellence, as two other women’s basketball programs from the United East Conference also cut. Penn College (3.316) and Gallaudet University (3.307) were recognized alongside St. Mary’s College, making it a proud moment for the conference.

In Division III, three institutions stood out with remarkable team GPAs. Wartburg College led the pack with an outstanding 3.872 GPA, followed closely by Millikin University with an impressive 3.805 GPA, and Martin Luther College with a commendable 3.786 GPA. These institutions demonstrated their unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of academic excellence among their student-athletes.

The WBCA’s recognition of the academic accomplishments of women’s basketball teams emphasizes the importance of balancing sports with education. It acknowledges that these student-athletes excel on the court and demonstrate the ability to thrive in their academic pursuits, showcasing the valuable life skills that sports can instill in young individuals.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team and other honored institutions serve as role models for aspiring student-athletes nationwide. They demonstrate that success is not limited to athletic prowess but is equally attainable through dedication and perseverance in the classroom.

As the 2022-23 academic year comes to a close, the WBCA’s recognition serves as a reminder of the significant impact that college sports can have on the holistic development of students. It encourages athletes to continue to strive for excellence in both their athletic endeavors and their academic pursuits.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team and other recognized institutions have set a high standard for academic achievement within college sports. Their dedication to excelling in the classroom sets an example for others to follow, inspiring future generations of student-athletes to pursue success both on and off the court.

The WBCA Academic Top 25 Team Honor Rolls have once again highlighted the importance of academic excellence in college sports, celebrating those who have embraced hard work, discipline, and determination in their athletic performances and academic endeavors.

