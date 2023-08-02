Leonardtown, MD— The 15th Anniversary of Leonardtown Wharf Waterfront Park will be celebrated during Wharf Fest 2023, taking place on the August First Friday weekend from Friday, August 4th to Sunday, August 6th. The public is invited to join the festivities, including various exciting activities and attractions for all ages.

The three-day celebration will kick off on Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m., running until 6 p.m., and continue on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Leonardtown Wharf Waterfront Park will be the hub of the event, hosting numerous activities such as live music, kayak and duck raft rides, cruises, a Duck Scavenger Hunt, a vendor & craft fair, games, food, and plenty of fun for all attendees.

One of the main highlights of Wharf Fest 2023 is the World’s Largest Rubber Duck attraction, affectionately known as Mama Duck. This gigantic rubber duck has been drawing visitors from all around, making it a must-see attraction at the event.

However, due to the scale of the celebration, Wharf Hill will be closed at the corner of Washington St. and Lawrence Avenue during the weekend. Public parking at the Wharf will not be available. Organizers have arranged overflow parking lots at Ryken High School, Leonardtown Elementary School, Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School, and the Governmental Center, accessible from Friday to Sunday. Additionally, on Saturday and Sunday, the Governmental Center will provide parking. Parking passes will be issued to residents living beyond the designated closed area, and affected businesses will receive passes to manage the situation.

To ensure a smooth transportation flow, attendees are encouraged to use the FREE trollies or shuttles provided for the event. Local authorities have also put up parking and detour signs for everyone’s safety and convenience. Visitors must comply with these regulations to avoid any disruptions.

The Wharf Waterfront Park will only be accessible during the specified public event hours, so outside of these hours, access to the park will be restricted. Furthermore, the boat slips will be closed during this period, and Mama Duck will be taken down and unavailable for viewing. Therefore, attendees are advised to plan their visit to glimpse the giant rubber duck.

For those with accessibility needs, a designated handicapped parking lot will be available at the lot on Lawrence Avenue, across from the Mattingley Gardiner Funeral Home and the original Slice House location. To avail of this facility, the handicap placard must be displayed visibly.

A designated golf cart will be operational to assist attendees in moving around and providing transportation to and from the event at the Wharf or the Square.

For further information about the event and to access the event map, visit the official website at visitleonardtownmd.com/wharffest. The website will provide a comprehensive guide to all the activities and attractions during Wharf Fest 2023.

The Leonardtown Wharf Waterfront Park’s 15th Anniversary celebration promises to be an exciting and enjoyable experience for visitors of all ages. This event is not to be missed with Mama Duck as the main attraction, coupled with live music, rides, games, food, and a craft fair. Mark your calendars and join in the festivities at Wharf Fest 2023!

