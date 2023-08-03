PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Aug. 2, 2023 – The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning has invited all county residents to participate actively in the Calvert County Zoning Ordinance update process. By engaging in public comment, attending a public forum, and observing work sessions and meetings, citizens can influence local development and land use policies, playing an active role in shaping the well-being and future of the community.

The upcoming phase of events will focus on receiving and considering feedback and recommendations for three essential articles:

Article 22 – Critical Area: This article outlines regulations establishing and implementing the Critical Area resource protection program. Geared towards the land surrounding the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries, the Critical Area Program aims to minimize adverse impacts on water quality, conserve fish, wildlife, and plant habitat, and establish responsible land use policies for development in the area.

Article 23 – Marine and Water Dependent Facilities: This article provides regulations for developing waterfront areas in Calvert County. It governs the construction of all marine facilities within the county while working with existing federal and state regulations.

Article 24 – Floodplain: This article sets forth regulations to protect public health, safety, and welfare. The focus is on preventing flood damage, maintaining natural drainage, reducing financial burdens on the community, and ensuring responsible construction practices in flood-prone areas. These regulations apply to all special flood hazard areas in Calvert County, ensuring compliance with the National Flood Insurance Program's participation requirements.

To actively participate in this crucial phase of the update process, the public comment period is set to run from Monday, Aug. 7, until Friday, Sept. 1. Residents can submit their comments either by email to ZOupdate@calvertcountymd.gov or by mail at Attn: ZO Update, 205 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Furthermore, a public forum has been scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. The forum will be held at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick. For those unable to attend in person, virtual participation is available through Zoom by calling 888-475-4499 and entering the meeting ID 870 4870 1285 with the passcode “#.” Doors for the forum open at 6 p.m., allowing attendees ample time to discuss with zoning staff and ask questions.

As part of the process, a joint work session with the Board of County Commissioners and Planning Commission is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Detailed information on the update process schedule for each phase and draft articles can be found online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ZoningOrdinanceUpdate. However, please note that these dates are subject to change.

The Calvert County Zoning Ordinance is a crucial regulatory framework that governs land usage, public facilities, and overall county development. The ordinance plays a significant role in promoting the health, safety, and welfare of Calvert County residents, in line with the mandates outlined in the Comprehensive Plan adopted in 2019 and amended in 2022.

For any questions or further information regarding the update process, residents can contact Rachel O’Shea at 410-535-1600, ext. 2339, or via email at rachel.oshea@calvertcountymd.gov, as well as Will Hager at 410-535-1600, ext. 8553, or via email at will.hager@calvertcountymd.gov. This process emphasizes the importance of community involvement and engagement in shaping the future of Calvert County.

