In the heartwarming search for a loving forever home, meet Tammy – a 5-year-old, 50-pound hound doggy mix. With her sweet and gentle nature, Tammy is eagerly waiting to find her perfect match and settle into a place she can call her own.

This affectionate canine companion delights in people’s and other dogs’ company. Whether cuddling with her foster mom or engaging in playful activities with her foster brother, Tammy is the epitome of a go-with-the-flow gal. Her adaptable and friendly personality makes her an ideal addition to any loving family.

Tammy’s foster home, managed by the Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland (BRSM), has provided her with a nurturing environment, allowing her true nature to shine through. Now, she is pursuing her forever home, which offers her the love and care she deserves.

The BRSM organization has set up a webpage dedicated to Tammy, where potential adopters can learn more about her and view adorable pictures of this charming hound mix. The webpage provides detailed information about her characteristics and temperament, making it easier for potential adopters to get acquainted with her before considering her for adoption. The link to Tammy’s webpage is http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=70204.

Tammy’s ideal forever home would have a canine companion and a fenced yard. A furry friend to share her adventures with and a secure space to explore and play in are essential to her happiness and well-being.

If Tammy has tugged at your heartstrings and you’re interested in giving her a loving home, or if you’d like to inquire about other beagles available for adoption, you can contact the Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland via email at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org. Their dedicated team will gladly provide all the necessary information and support throughout the adoption process.

For those interested in exploring more beagles currently seeking foster or forever homes, the BRSM website has a comprehensive listing available at http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx. Each dog’s profile includes valuable insights that can help potential adopters find the perfect match for their family and lifestyle.

The Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland has been working tirelessly to rescue and rehabilitate beagles in need, connecting them with loving families that offer them a safe and nurturing environment. The organization’s efforts are fueled by the belief that every dog, like Tammy, deserves a chance to find a forever home where they can flourish and thrive.

As we celebrate the heartwarming journey of Tammy, a charming hound mix with so much love to give, let us be reminded of the countless other dogs still searching for their forever homes. Adoption is not only a rewarding experience for the families but also a chance to transform the life of a rescued dog, providing them with the love and care they’ve been longing for.

Let us all join hands to spread the word and help these precious creatures find their perfect homes, just like Tammy, whose heart is open and waiting to embrace her new family with love and joy. Together, we can make a difference and give these deserving dogs the life they deserve.

Like this: Like Loading...