Thursday, August 3rd, Waldorf, MD – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs emerged victorious in the final game of a three-game series against the Lexington Counter Clocks. The Crabs, who had won four-straight series leading up to this game, managed to clinch their fifth series win with a convincing 5-2 scoreline. Liam O’Sullivan’s stellar performance on the mound played a crucial role in the Blue Crabs’ triumph.

The game’s early stages saw the Lexington Counter Clocks take the lead. In the third inning, Andrew Moritz hit a single to left, bringing Zach Davis home and giving the Clocks a 1-0 advantage.

Despite Lexington’s initial lead, Yeudy Garcia, the starting pitcher for the Clocks, had to navigate through some challenging situations, stranding a runner in all five innings he pitched. Eventually, Raymells Rosa replaced Garcia on the mound.

The turning point in the game came when the Blue Crabs mounted an impressive offensive effort in the sixth inning. Rosa surrendered a walk and a single, putting runners in scoring positions. With two outs and a full count, Braxton Lee connected with the ball, driving it 364 feet into right-center field. This clutch hit allowed Matt Hibbert and Philip Caulfield to score, flipping the score in favor of the Blue Crabs, who now led 2-1.

Southern Maryland didn’t stop there. They added three more runs, further solidifying their lead. Jack Sundberg’s double, Braxton Lee’s sacrifice fly, and Khalil Lee’s single to left field extended the Blue Crabs’ advantage. Although Liam O’Sullivan did concede one more run, he secured his 11th career complete game. The game ended on a high note for the Blue Crabs, with a slow rolling ground ball fielded perfectly by shortstop Ian Yetsko.

With this victory, the Blue Crabs continued their impressive form, winning five-straight series and six of their last seven games. Their overall record for the 2023 season now stands at 46-40. The team’s exceptional performance in the second half is evident, with 15 wins in their first 23 games. As they head into the upcoming weekend series against the Charleston Dirty Birds, the Blue Crabs are just half a game behind the top spot in the North Division.

Fans eager to catch the action can purchase tickets through the provided link and enjoy a live stream of the game on FloBaseball.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs’ stellar performance in the series finale against the Lexington Counter Clocks demonstrates their determination to claim the top spot in the North Division. Their consistent winning streak has positioned them as strong contenders in the 2023 season, and their fans eagerly await the next game to witness more thrilling moments on the diamond.

