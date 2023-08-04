BOWIE, MD – The Bowie Baysox found their offensive groove on Thursday night, delivering a resounding 13-7 victory over the Portland Sea Dogs, thanks to an explosive display by Billy Cook, who belted two home runs and drove in seven runs, including a grand slam that headlined a seven-run fifth inning.

Following a disappointing shutout loss the previous day, the Baysox bats roared to life on a rainy Thursday evening, with Cook leading the charge. Cook’s first home run came in the bottom of the second inning, immediately responding to the three runs given up by Baysox right-handed starter Connor Gillispie in the top half of the inning. Cook’s powerful three-run shot to left field tied the game against Sea Dogs’ right-handed starter Hunter Dobbins.

Gillispie recovered from a rough second inning, retiring the final eight batters he faced and completing four innings. In the bottom half of the second, Bowie took the lead as Dylan Beavers continued his impressive Double-A debut with a two-run double, giving the Baysox a 5-3 advantage.

The real onslaught came in the fifth inning when the Baysox widened the gap. With two outs and the bases empty, Donta’ Williams was hit by a pitch, followed by a walk to Ramon Rodriguez, which ended Dobbins’ day on the mound. Dylan Spacke took over, but a walk to Anthony Servideo loaded the bases. Back-to-back infield singles from Jacob Teter and Beavers each brought in a run, setting the stage for Cook’s grand slam. This mammoth shot to right field, Cook’s second of the season and sixth of his professional career, propelled Bowie to an 11-3 lead. Jud Fabian added further insult with a solo home run to left field, extending the lead to 12-3.

In the top of the eighth inning, Portland’s Blaze Jordan managed to dent the armor of Baysox pitcher Roth with a three-run home run, reducing the lead to 12-6 in favor of Bowie. However, Greg Cullen’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth and Tyler Dearden’s solo home run in the top of the ninth were not enough to mount a comeback. Bowie secured the comfortable victory, with right-hander Kade Strowd sealing the deal with the game’s final four outs.

The victory brings Bowie’s record to 46-53 for the season. The Baysox will continue their six-game series against the Sea Dogs on Friday, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET at Prince George’s Stadium.

The Baysox’s strong offensive performance on Thursday provided a much-needed boost for the team after a recent string of tough losses. Billy Cook’s exceptional display with two home runs and seven RBI was the game’s highlight, making him a key player to watch in future matchups.

As the Baysox continue their series against the Sea Dogs, fans and analysts alike will be eager to see if the team can maintain this offensive momentum and continue their pursuit of victory throughout the season. With players like Cook and Beavers making significant contributions, the Baysox are poised to put up a fierce fight in their quest for success on the baseball diamond.

