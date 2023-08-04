Charlotte Hall, MD – On August 2, 2023, a one-story single-family home located at 30505 Vinessa Court in Charlotte Hall, St. Mary’s County, Maryland, was damaged by a fire. The incident occurred at approximately 4:37 p.m. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

The property is owned by Craig and Kimberly Skidmore, who were the occupants at the time of the fire. The estimated loss for the structure is $350,000.00, while the contents of the home are valued at approximately $50,000.00.

30505 Vinessa Court, Charlotte Hall, St. Mary’s County, Maryland Credit: The Office of the State Fire Marshal

According to the preliminary investigation, the fire originated in the laundry room of the house. The homeowner discovered the fire and immediately activated the present smoke alarm. However, there were no fire alarms or sprinkler systems installed in the property, which may have contributed to the extent of the damage.

The primary responding fire department was the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, and it took approximately 30 minutes for the firefighters, totaling 50 in number, to control the blaze.

Unfortunately, one cat perished in the fire, leading to additional heartache for the Skidmore family. The American Red Cross has stepped in to provide assistance to the occupants during this difficult time.

At this stage, the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, specifically a dryer fire. The exact sequence of events leading to the ignition is still under investigation.

The absence of fire alarms and sprinklers is a concern, as they can significantly reduce the impact of a fire and provide occupants with more time to evacuate safely. Fire officials urge homeowners to ensure their properties are equipped with functional smoke alarms and, where possible, fire alarm and sprinkler systems.

As the investigation continues, authorities will closely examine the laundry room area to determine the exact cause of the dryer fire. While the incident was contained, it serves as a reminder for all homeowners to prioritize fire safety measures and be prepared for emergencies.

