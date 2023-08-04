Annapolis, MD – Governor Wes Moore has unveiled a comprehensive funding initiative to combat hate crimes and boost local police recruitment and retention efforts through the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. The announcement, which involves a $6.3 million investment, underscores the state’s commitment to fostering safer communities and addressing racial bias and hatred.

The Protecting Against Hate Crimes program, a centerpiece of this initiative, will provide $5 million in funding to nonprofit organizations, including faith-based ones, at risk of being targeted for hate crimes. This funding will support security enhancements, equipment, personnel, and physical security measures. By empowering these organizations, the state aims to fortify their capacity to protect themselves and their communities against acts of hate.

Governor Moore expressed the importance of collaboration between community partners and law enforcement in building a safer Maryland. He stated, “Every Marylander has a role to play in combating racism, bias, and hate and in keeping our communities safe. Through this funding, we will help support our community and law enforcement partners as we work together to build a stronger, safer Maryland.”

In addition to combating hate crimes, the Governor’s initiative addresses police recruitment and retention challenges by allocating $1.3 million to support local law enforcement agencies. These funds can be utilized for various purposes, including hiring bonuses, retention incentives, tuition reimbursement, and health benefits. By investing in police recruitment and retention, the state aims to strengthen its law enforcement agencies and ensure they can effectively serve and protect Maryland communities.

The funding announcement comes on the heels of the Moore-Miller administration’s new vision for public safety, which focuses on an all-of-the-above approach. The approach centers on supporting law enforcement, fostering vibrant communities, coordinating across all government sectors, and investing in the state’s youth.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown also made a significant move in the fight against hate crimes by establishing the Maryland Commission on Hate Crime Response and Prevention. Comprising 20 stakeholders from diverse backgrounds, including law enforcement, state and local institutions, and organizations representing communities targeted by hate crimes, the Commission is tasked with evaluating state laws and policies related to hate crimes and devising strategies to combat them effectively.

Reflecting on the Commission’s importance, Attorney General Brown stated, “I am honored and humbled by the energy, expertise, and passion of these appointees who are stepping up for all Marylanders, creating a structure for our governing authorities to stem the tide of underreported crimes and bias incidents, and providing relief to people affected by these divisive acts.”

The Commission will submit annual reports on policy and legislative recommendations to the Maryland State Department of Education and the Maryland General Assembly beginning on December 1, 2024.

The formation of the Commission is the culmination of a long-term effort by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General to combat the rising number of hate crimes and bias incidents across the state. This includes the establishment of the Hate Crimes Hotline, transforming the Hate Crimes Task Force into the permanent Commission, and receiving a 2021 Department of Justice (DOJ) Award. Plans are also underway, with DOJ grant funds, to develop an online hate crime and hate bias incident reporting portal.

Attorney General Brown has been working alongside Maryland State Police to create training for law enforcement on responding to and reporting hate crimes and bias incidents effectively. To encourage reporting, state law mandates law enforcement to report hate crimes and bias incidents, as many incidents often go unreported. To report a hate crime or hate bias incident, individuals can contact the Hate Crimes Hotline at 1-866-481-8361. In emergencies, 911 should be called.

As the state takes significant steps to combat hate crimes, it is hoped that these initiatives will foster a safer and more inclusive Maryland, where communities are protected and the voices of those affected by hate are heard and supported. With these comprehensive funding measures and the establishment of the Commission, Maryland is positioning itself at the forefront of efforts to address hate crimes and enhance public safety.

