Southern Maryland is home to a vibrant local music scene encompassing diverse genres, from country and bluegrass to rock and hip hop. The region’s unique mix of rural and suburban landscapes and its proximity to major metropolitan areas has given rise to a dynamic community of musicians, venues, and fans.

Whether you’re looking for a rowdy barroom show or an intimate acoustic performance, Southern Maryland has something to offer music lovers of all tastes and ages. The Local music schedule is compiled weekly by Lynn Erion.

Friday – August 4th

3:00pm – James Cornett – The Wharf Fest – Leonardtown MD

5:00pm – Bad Nights – Sports & Social – North Bethesda -MD

5:00pm – Hot Ice Trio – Mully’s Brewery – Prince Frederick MD

5:30pm – Synergy – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

600pm – McKenna Randall- Stoney’s Clarkes Landing – Hollywood MD

6:00pm – Chaptico Songworks – 1st Friday @ Town Square – Leonardtown MD

6:00pm – Ian Otto – Geneny Winery & Vinyards – Brandywine MD

6:30pm – Copper Pennies – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

6:30pm – Taboo Acoustic Duo – Bugeye Grill – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Neverland Band – Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Faith Noel – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsvile MD

7:00pm – Jason Mitchell – Swan Point Country Club – Swan Point MD

7:00pm – Hometown Band – Summer Concert Series @ Town Hall – La Plata MD

7:15pm – Doc Lohn – One Love Reggae Show – Rex Theatre – Leonardtown MD

8:00pm – HydraFX – One Love Reggae Show – Rex Theatre – Leonardtown MD

8:00pm – Hit or Miss – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

9:00pm – Radio Roots – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

10:00pm – Paradox – ABC Liquors & Lounge – California MD

Saturday – August 5th

8:30am – 50th Annual Governor’s Cup Yacht Race – St. Mary’s City MD w/8:30am-Chaptico Songworks, 11:30am-Casio, 2:30pm-Amateur Hour, 3:00pm-Baltimore Symphany Orchestra & 6:30pm-GrooveSpan –

12:30pm – Nightcap – The Wharf Fest – Leonardtown MD

2:00pm – Jason Mitchell – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD

2:00pm – Vicki Roberts Band – Robin Hill Farm & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

3:00pm – Freebyrds – Thursdays Bar & Grill – Owings MD

3:00pm – Doc Lohn – The Wharf Fest – Leonardtown MD

4:00pm – Out of Order & Friends – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

4:00pm – Faith Noel – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

5:00pm – Chris Dean – Southern Trail Distillery – Mechanicsville MD

6:00pm – Nightcap – Yachting Center Blue Fish Pub – Solomons MD

6:00pm – Unfinished Business – BRügarten Beer Garden – Leonardtown MD

6:00pm – ReStart – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

6:00pm – Wes Ryce – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

6:30pm – The New Romance – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Bradley Turner – Spring Cove Marina – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Richard & Rosemarie – Social Coffee House – Leonardtown MD

8:00pm – David Hamner & Danny Alban – Laddie’s – Martinsburg WV

8:00pm – Reigning Mania – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/ Starworm, Otho, [intentionally blank], shallowDeep, Dog Army –

8:00pm – Taboo – Moose Lodge #1655 – Fredericksburg VA

8:00pm – Topside – Buckets Bar & Grill – Lusby MD

8:00pm – Paradox – Lord Calvert Bowling Center – Prince Frederick MD

8:00pm – Maryland Monroe – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsvile MD

8:00pm – Cover Your 6 – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:00pm – Rock Show – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD w/ Corndogg, No Hard Feelings & Dom

9:00pm – Blue Money Band – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

9:00pm – The Revival Band – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

Sunday – August 6th

1:00pm – Eddie Pasa – Robin Hill Farm & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

1:00pm – GrooveSpan Trio – The Wharf Fest – Leonardtown MD

2:00pm – Daniela Bubb – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

2:00pm – Taboo – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

2:00pm – Topside – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

2:00pm – Greg Barrick – Southern Trail Distillery – Mechanicsville MD

3:00pm – Doc Lohn – Stoney’s Clarkes Landing – Hollywood MD

3:00pm – California Ramblers – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD

3:00pm – Sean Postanowicz – BRügarten Beer Garden – Leonardtown MD

3:00pm – Kayla Chaffee & Johnny Brown – The Pier – Solomons MD

3:00pm – Mike Mead & Eric Wolf – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Girl Crush – Dockside Restaurant & Pub – Colonial Beach VA

Tuesday – August 8th

6:30pm – Richard & Rosemarie – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

7:00pm – Karaoke – Green Door Tavern – Park Hall MD

7:00pm – Open Mic – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MD

Wednesday – August 9th

5:00pm – Jordan Sokel – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Hyland Brothers – Brick Wood Fired Bistro – Prince Frederick MD

6:00pm – Bradley Turner – The Pier – Solomons MD

7:00pm – B Clark – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

7:00pm – Acoustic Artist Showcase – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/Greg Barrick

