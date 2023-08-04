ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland recently announced the appointment of Bradley Adam, ’18, to assistant varsity sailing coach. The decision was made public by Bill Ward, the Director of Sailing and Varsity Sailing Coach, on July 27. Adam is set to assume his new role on August 15.

Ward expressed his enthusiasm for Adam’s addition to the coaching staff, stating, “Bradley’s expertise will be a tremendous addition to our staff and benefit the varsity sailing team and the entire Waterfront program.” Bradley Adam coaching at Washington College

In his new capacity, Adam will be the assistant varsity sailing coach for both the open and women’s varsity sailing teams. He will work alongside Adam Werblow, the Director of the Waterfront and Head Varsity Sailing Coach. Besides coaching duties, Adam will also contribute to the campus community by teaching introductory sailing classes and assisting in Waterfront management.

“I am very excited to return to St. Mary’s as a coach. After graduating from here in 2018, the opportunity to return as a coach is amazing. I hope I can help the team continue to compete for national championships and provide my experience as a former Seahawk,” Adam expressed eagerly.

Adam, originally from East Greenwich, R.I., is no stranger to the St. Mary’s College community. He previously spent five years (August 2018 – June 2023) as the head varsity sailing coach at Washington College in Chestertown, Md. He successfully led the Shoremen and Shorewomen to nine Middle Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association (MAISA) Conference Open Championship appearances during his tenure there. He played a crucial role in the re-development of the women’s sailing team.

During the summers, Adam has actively coached high-level youth sailing in the Optimist and Club 420 classes.

Adam’s sailing journey at St. Mary’s College concluded with an impressive second-place finish in B Division at the Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) Open National Championship, following a victory in the B Division semifinals.

In 2018, Adam graduated from St. Mary’s College with double economics and public policy studies majors. Now, he returns to his alma mater to contribute his knowledge and expertise to the next generation of sailors.

The appointment of Bradley Adam ’18 as the assistant varsity sailing coach reflects the college’s commitment to cultivating a strong and experienced coaching staff for its sailing program. With Adam’s arrival, the college anticipates further success for its varsity sailing teams and hopes to continue its tradition of competing for national championships.

As the St. Mary’s College sailing program sets sail into the future, the addition of Bradley Adam promises to be a pivotal moment that will strengthen the team’s position within the collegiate sailing community. As the campus community eagerly awaits his arrival on August 15, the expectations for Adam’s contributions are soaring, and the anticipation of continued success for the Seahawks sailing team is palpable.

Like this: Like Loading...