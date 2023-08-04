NORTH BEACH, MD – The Town of North Beach has released its Fiscal Year 2024 Water and Sewer Rates, designed to encourage water conservation and offer greater transparency in billing. The new rates, scheduled to take effect in October 2023, are part of the town’s ongoing efforts to preserve precious resources while ensuring the sustainability of its water and sewer utilities.

Joanne Hunt, the Town Treasurer, presented a detailed explanation and cost breakdown of the new rates. Under the proposed FY 24 rate structure, customers will be billed based on their actual water usage rather than a flat usage with additional tiers for higher consumption.

“Our water conservation plan has been in development for several years, and we believe this rate structure is a significant step towards promoting responsible water usage and minimizing waste,” said Hunt. “The goal is to ensure that customers are billed according to their consumption, aligning their payments with the actual resources they use.”

Over the years, the town has approached implementing this rate structure methodically. When faced with sharp rate increases, the Mayor and Council stepped in to protect residents by supplementing the utilities from reserve funds. The new FY 24 water and sewer minimum stands at 3,000 gallons, with the new rate structure providing detailed information on increases and charges.

The cost breakdown for the two utilities reveals that the Sewer fund incurs higher expenses. In the proposed FY 24 budget, the Wastewater Treatment cost constitutes 58% of the final sewer budget, making it the most expensive aspect of the operation.

To offset some expenses, the debt service for both utility funds is collected in benefit fees included in the Town of North Beach special assessment. These fees remain unchanged for FY 24, with the Water Benefit Fee set at $100 and the Sewer Benefit Fee at $118 annually.

The Town of Chesapeake Beach, operating the Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) in an inter-jurisdictional agreement with several nearby municipalities, has impacted North Beach significantly. The FY 24 WWTP Budget includes an additional $133,000 to fund the WWTP reserve, which the Mayor and Council have covered to protect residents from further rate increases.

Hunt expressed gratitude for the community’s dedication to water conservation. “The residents of North Beach have demonstrated their commitment to conserving and protecting our precious resource, and this serves as an inspiring example of collective responsibility,” she stated.

The quarterly Water and Sewer Billing for FY 2024 will encompass various costs divided between water and sewer services. For the Water Fund, 21% of the minimum fee of $50.00 will cover maintenance and repairs for wells, water lines, hydrants, and the water tower, along with regular customer inquiries and meter checks.

On the other hand, the Sewer Fund, comprising 72.7% of the minimum fee of $172.00, will primarily address Wastewater Treatment Plant Operations, which constitute 58% of the budget. Significant increases in WWTP administration, engineering, professional fees, and utilities have been listed for FY 2024. Furthermore, the Town of North Beach will handle maintenance and repairs for all four sewer pump stations, sewer line maintenance, and monitoring systems.

Additionally, the Maryland Flush Tax fee of $15.00 per bill, which supports the Bay Restoration Fund, will continue to be included in the quarterly water bills.

The Town of North Beach remains committed to preserving its water resources and promoting a fair and transparent billing system. With the new FY 2024 Water and Sewer Rates, the town aims to continue its efforts toward a sustainable and efficient water management system while ensuring the well-being of its residents.

