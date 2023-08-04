In a vibrant celebration of Mexican culture, the U.S. Postal Service is set to launch a new booklet of Forever stamps, paying homage to the fun and festivity of piñatas. The Piñatas! Stamps will feature four colorful illustrations of the traditional Mexican party favorite, showcasing the joy and excitement of this cherished custom. The stamps depict two lively donkeys against bright pink and orange backgrounds and two captivating seven-point stars set amidst purple and green backdrops.

The unveiling of the Piñatas! Stamps are scheduled for Friday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. MDT at the 36th Annual Piñata Festival on the Chaves County Courthouse Lawn in Roswell, NM. The event will be free and open to the public, offering everyone the chance to celebrate this beloved cultural icon. Isaac Cronkhite, the Chief Processing and Distribution Officer and Executive Vice President of the U.S. Postal Service, will be the dedicating official, adding significance to the occasion.

The Piñata Festival has long been a cherished tradition in Roswell, NM, and the addition of the Piñatas! Stamps to the Postal Service’s collection only add to the excitement. Attendees interested in being part of the historic first-day-of-issue event are encouraged to RSVP at usps.com/pinatas.

Piñatas have transcended borders and become a significant part of various celebrations in Mexico, the United States, and the world. Blindfolded players, often with a bat in hand, take turns attempting to break the vibrant, hanging piñata. The true thrill lies when the piñata shatters, showering the gathered participants with various treats and surprises.

The artwork for the Piñatas! Stamps were masterfully crafted by Víctor Meléndez, capturing the essence of these joyous occasions. Antonio Alcalá served as the art director, ensuring that the stamps perfectly depict the cultural significance of piñatas.

The U.S. Postal Service continues its tradition of celebrating diverse cultures and traditions by issuing commemorative stamps. The Piñatas! Stamps are a testament to the significance of this Mexican custom, spreading its colorful and festive spirit to every corner of the nation and beyond.

As anticipation builds for the first-day-of-issue event, the Postal Service encourages stamp collectors, enthusiasts, and individuals who appreciate cultural heritage to mark their calendars for September 8th. The lively celebration of piñatas promises an unforgettable moment of unity, celebrating the common thread that binds us all: the joy of shared traditions.

To share the excitement, news of the Piñatas! Stamps are circulating with the hashtag #PinatasStamps on social media platforms, where enthusiasts can connect and discuss this upcoming release.

The U.S. Postal Service’s dedication to commemorating cultural traditions through stamps remains unwavering with the Piñatas! Stamps are adding yet another cherished gem to its collection. As the world eagerly awaits the vibrant and colorful depictions of these cherished party favorites, one can’t help but reflect on the significance of these traditions and the joy they bring to people’s lives. The Piñatas! Stamps are not merely inked on paper; they represent a shared legacy of celebration and togetherness that will forever travel through letters and packages, carrying the spirit of unity far and wide.

