The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) is gearing up to host the inaugural Hawkland Gaming Festival, a celebration of tabletop gaming that promises to be an exciting event for gamers of all interests. The festival is being organized by Student Life and the Department of Visual & Performing Arts, and it is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 9 am to 9 pm.

The Hawkland Gaming Festival is set to take place at the CSM’s campus at 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata 20646, specifically in the CC and BI Buildings. The event aims to provide a platform for gamers to come together and indulge in their shared passion for board games, party games, war games, role-playing games, dexterity games, and more.

CSM’s commitment to its community is evident in its efforts to reach underserved populations, including the enthusiastic gaming community. The Hawkland Gaming Festival is a testament to the college’s dedication to providing diverse experiences for its students and local residents.

The festival promises an impressive lineup of events and activities designed to cater to gamers of all levels and interests. Attendees can expect to find game designers showcasing their latest creations, vendors offering a wide variety of gaming-related products and a game library that will give visitors access to many exciting games to try out. For those interested in honing their artistic skills, a paint-and-take station will be available, allowing participants to paint miniatures and take them home as a memento of the event.

In addition to the gaming opportunities, attendees will have the chance to dive into the immersive world of cosplay. Cosplayers are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite characters from popular games, adding a touch of excitement and creativity to the festival. The event organizers have promised an array of swag and prizes for cosplayers, making the day even more enticing for gaming enthusiasts.

