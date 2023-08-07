Budds Creek, MD (8/4/23) – Saxton, Pa. resident Michael Altobelli claimed a triumphant win in the Friday night 30-lap Modified Mafia main event at Potomac Speedway, leaving fans in awe of his impressive performance. Altobelli’s well-deserved victory, valued at $2500, was earned aboard his Harding Motorsports, Lethal chassis no.95, marking his second career win at Potomac and an astounding 101st career E-Mod victory.

Altobelli and North Carolina’s Ty Norder kicked off the action-packed race from the front row. Demonstrating remarkable skill, Altobelli took the lead as the field raced off turn number two, firmly establishing his dominance on the racy Potomac surface. Throughout the 30-lap contest, Altobelli expertly maneuvered his car, holding off any challenges that came his way. He said about his strategy, “I tried to pound the top as much as I could early in the feature because I knew everybody behind me would be running the bottom. Our car improved later in the race, and I could move around a bit because I knew I had a bunch of good cars behind me.” U Cars-Keith Brown Credit: Diane Homberg WRT Strictly Stock-Jayden Hatcher Credit: Diane Homberg WRT Hobby Stocks-Colin Long Credit: Diane Homberg WRT Street Stocks-Scotty Nelson Credit: Diane Homberg WRT Modified Mafia-Michael Altobelli Credit: Diane Homberg WRT

Chris Arnold secured the third position, while Austin Holcombe settled for fourth. Local favorite Ray Kable rounded out the top five, delighting the home crowd with his solid performance.

Scotty Nelson captured the lead on the first lap in the Street Stock feature and dominated the entire 20-lap race. Despite the intense pressure from current point leader Wyatt Hansen, Nelson remained composed and crossed the finish line with a mere Fender’s advantage. “We needed this win bad,” Nelson commented after securing his 11th career division triumph. “We finally have a good motor in the car, and it’s a great feeling to put it all together here tonight finally.” Stevie Gingery, Matt Tarbox, and class rookie Jason Penn performed exceptionally well, completing the top five finishers in the Street Stock event.

Meanwhile, in the other Friday night competitions, Colin Long, the current Hobby Stock point leader, clinched his second win of the 2023 season and his 11th career victory in the 15-lap feature. Jayden Hatcher demonstrated skill and determination, securing his third Strictly Stock win of the season after the apparent winner, Johnny Hardesty, failed a post-race inspection. Additionally, first-year driver Keith Brown had a career-defining night, winning his qualifying event and leading all 15 laps to claim his first U Car victory.

The final standings for the Modified feature saw Michael Altobelli take the top spot, followed by Ty Norder and Chris Arnold in second and third, respectively. Austin Holcombe and Ray Kable rounded out the top five finishers in the intense 30-lap race.

The Street Stock feature concluded with Scotty Nelson taking the checkered flag, closely followed by Wyatt Hanson in second place. Stevie Gingery, Matt Tarbox, and Jason Penn showcased their exceptional skills, securing the remaining positions in the top five.

Colin Long won in the Hobby Stock event, with Mason Hanson and Watson Gordon finishing second and third. Ben Oliver and Richie Gibson showcased their talent, rounding the top five in the fiercely contested race.

Jayden Hatcher emerged victorious in the Strictly Stock competition, followed by Greg Mattingly and Nabil Guffey in second and third places, respectively. Billy Tucker and Daniel Knodle put on an impressive display, securing the fourth and fifth positions in the race.

In the U Car contest, Keith Brown’s stellar performance earned him the top spot, with Mackenzie Smith in second place. Travis Dye, Faith Lacey, and John Burch showed great skill and determination, completing the top five finishers in the 15-lap race.

Friday night’s races at Potomac Speedway delivered adrenaline-pumping action and memorable moments for drivers and fans alike. The talented racers left no room for error, displaying the true spirit of motorsport competition. As the racing season continues, spectators eagerly await the next thrilling event at Potomac Speedway.

Like this: Like Loading...