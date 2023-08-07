To provide nutritional support to students, several Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students are set to receive free breakfast throughout the upcoming school year. This initiative is part of the Maryland Meals for Achievement program (MMFA), funded by the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) to supplement federal reimbursements from the USDA School Breakfast Program.

The MMFA program aims to ensure that students have access to a healthy breakfast each day they attend school. It is available to schools where more than 40% of students qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on counts from the previous school year. However, MSDE must approve all MMFA participating schools beforehand.

The list of schools eligible for the MMFA program includes those with (CEP) next to their names, indicating they are also part of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) federal grant program, offering free healthy lunches to students. The CEP is geared towards providing additional nutritional support to children. To find out more about the CEP program, visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/cn/community-eligibility-provision.

Parents of students attending MMFA-designated schools are encouraged to complete a meal benefit application, as the program does not cover free lunches. However, students enrolled in schools designated as MMFA and CEP institutions will receive free breakfast and lunch. At such schools, parents or guardians must not submit a meal benefit application to secure free meals for their children.

For the entire school year, students at the following elementary schools can enjoy free breakfast:

C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School

Berry Elementary School

Billingsley Elementary School

Gale-Bailey Elementary School

Malcolm Elementary School

Mary B. Neal Elementary School

J.C. Parks Elementary School

William B. Wade Elementary School

Additionally, the following elementary schools, designated as both MMFA and CEP institutions, offer free breakfast and lunch to their students:

Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School

Indian Head Elementary School

Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School

Arthur Middleton Elementary School

Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School

Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School

J.P. Ryon Elementary School

Eva Turner Elementary School

For middle school students, the following institutions provide free breakfast:

Theodore G. Davis Middle School

Matthew Henson Middle School

Mattawoman Middle School

Moreover, the following middle schools, designated as both MMFA and CEP institutions, also offer free lunch:

John Hanson Middle School

General Smallwood Middle School

Benjamin Stoddert Middle School

High school students at the following institutions can avail free breakfast:

Henry E. Lackey High School

St. Charles High School

Westlake High School

Additionally, the following high school, designated as both MMFA and CEP institutions, provides free lunch:

Thomas Stone High School

Moreover, the F.B. Gwynn Educational Center and Robert D. Stethem Educational Center, categorized as Centers, also offer free breakfast.

Data collected from the meals benefit application allows CCPS to continue providing free meals to students. To access the application form, visit the CCPS website at www.ccboe.com and look for it under the Quick Links menu.

CCPS also regularly posts breakfast and lunch menus on their website, allowing parents to create accounts and follow the menus specific to their child’s schools.

For any queries regarding the CCPS Food and Nutrition Services program, concerned individuals can contact them at 301-392-5570.

The Maryland Meals for Achievement program and the Community Eligibility Provision are essential steps towards ensuring that students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds receive adequate nutrition to support their educational journey. By providing free breakfast and lunch to eligible students, Charles County Public Schools aims to foster a conducive learning environment for all its students.

