To provide nutritional support to students, several Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students are set to receive free breakfast throughout the upcoming school year. This initiative is part of the Maryland Meals for Achievement program (MMFA), funded by the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) to supplement federal reimbursements from the USDA School Breakfast Program.
The MMFA program aims to ensure that students have access to a healthy breakfast each day they attend school. It is available to schools where more than 40% of students qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on counts from the previous school year. However, MSDE must approve all MMFA participating schools beforehand.
The list of schools eligible for the MMFA program includes those with (CEP) next to their names, indicating they are also part of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) federal grant program, offering free healthy lunches to students. The CEP is geared towards providing additional nutritional support to children. To find out more about the CEP program, visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/cn/community-eligibility-provision.
Parents of students attending MMFA-designated schools are encouraged to complete a meal benefit application, as the program does not cover free lunches. However, students enrolled in schools designated as MMFA and CEP institutions will receive free breakfast and lunch. At such schools, parents or guardians must not submit a meal benefit application to secure free meals for their children.
For the entire school year, students at the following elementary schools can enjoy free breakfast:
- C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School
- Berry Elementary School
- Billingsley Elementary School
- Gale-Bailey Elementary School
- Malcolm Elementary School
- Mary B. Neal Elementary School
- J.C. Parks Elementary School
- William B. Wade Elementary School
Additionally, the following elementary schools, designated as both MMFA and CEP institutions, offer free breakfast and lunch to their students:
- Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School
- Indian Head Elementary School
- Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School
- Arthur Middleton Elementary School
- Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School
- Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School
- J.P. Ryon Elementary School
- Eva Turner Elementary School
For middle school students, the following institutions provide free breakfast:
- Theodore G. Davis Middle School
- Matthew Henson Middle School
- Mattawoman Middle School
Moreover, the following middle schools, designated as both MMFA and CEP institutions, also offer free lunch:
- John Hanson Middle School
- General Smallwood Middle School
- Benjamin Stoddert Middle School
High school students at the following institutions can avail free breakfast:
- Henry E. Lackey High School
- St. Charles High School
- Westlake High School
Additionally, the following high school, designated as both MMFA and CEP institutions, provides free lunch:
- Thomas Stone High School
Moreover, the F.B. Gwynn Educational Center and Robert D. Stethem Educational Center, categorized as Centers, also offer free breakfast.
Data collected from the meals benefit application allows CCPS to continue providing free meals to students. To access the application form, visit the CCPS website at www.ccboe.com and look for it under the Quick Links menu.
CCPS also regularly posts breakfast and lunch menus on their website, allowing parents to create accounts and follow the menus specific to their child’s schools.
For any queries regarding the CCPS Food and Nutrition Services program, concerned individuals can contact them at 301-392-5570.
The Maryland Meals for Achievement program and the Community Eligibility Provision are essential steps towards ensuring that students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds receive adequate nutrition to support their educational journey. By providing free breakfast and lunch to eligible students, Charles County Public Schools aims to foster a conducive learning environment for all its students.