White Plains, Maryland – A tragic hit-and-run incident occurred on United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in White Plains, Maryland, claiming the life of a pedestrian identified as William Lewis Bowen 3rd, aged 35, from Waldorf. Maryland State Police responded to the scene on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at approximately 8:51 a.m., after receiving a report of a body found in a ditch off the roadway near Rhodes Way.

In response to the seriousness of the incident, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team was dispatched to lead the investigation alongside troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack.

According to the preliminary findings from the combined efforts of the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team, it was determined that Mr. Bowen was walking northbound on US Route 301, just north of Rhodes Way, when an unidentified vehicle struck him. The vehicle’s driver fled the scene, leaving the victim in critical condition. Investigators believe the collision occurred between the late hours of August 4, 2023, and the early morning of August 5, 2023.

Tragically, Mr. William Lewis Bowen, 3rd sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about the unidentified vehicle, possibly with windshield damage, to come forward. The Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack Duty Officer can be reached at 301-392-1200, while Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team can be contacted at (301) 392-1231.

The investigation into this hit-and-run incident remains ongoing as law enforcement officers diligently work to gather evidence and trace the vehicle responsible for the collision.

