BOWIE, MD – Jackson Holliday’s impressive performance with his third Double-A level home run, and his second in as many days, wasn’t sufficient to secure a victory for the Bowie Baysox in the series finale against the Portland Sea Dogs. The Baysox suffered an 11-2 defeat on Sunday, despite Holliday’s efforts.

The Portland Sea Dogs took an early lead in the top of the second inning, with Tyler Dearden delivering an RBI single against Bowie’s right-handed starter, Ryan Long. In the bottom half of the third, John Rhodes hit a solo home run off Portland’s Isaac Coffey, providing a glimmer of hope for the Baysox. However, the Sea Dogs quickly seized control, regaining the lead with a two-run double by Blaze Jordan, followed by a two-run home run from Corey Rosier that ultimately forced Long to exit the game after four innings. Long’s final stats for the day showed five runs allowed on six hits, with two walks and six strikeouts, leading to his second loss of the season (L, 2-2).

Holliday’s powerful swing came into play in the bottom of the sixth as he smashed a solo home run, reducing the Baysox’s deficit to 5-2. This marked the first time in Holliday’s professional career that he accomplished back-to-back home runs. Despite this momentum, the Baysox couldn’t close the gap further. Portland’s Isaac Coffey (W, 5-1) proved formidable, completing six innings with only two runs allowed on four hits while tallying three walks and seven strikeouts.

The turning point in the game came during a disastrous six-run seventh inning when Bowie brought in right-hander Jean Pinto. Initially, Pinto retired the first six batters he faced, hinting at a possible comeback for the Baysox. However, their hopes were dashed when Tyler McDonough slammed a solo home run to ignite the scoring spree for the Sea Dogs. Subsequently, Chase Meidroth’s fielder’s choice brought home another run and an error by first baseman Jacob Teter enabled Phillip Sikes to single home another run. This extended the inning for Tyler Dearden, who further widened the gap with a three-run home run, accumulating an impressive four RBI for the day.

After Pinto’s outing, right-hander Nick Richmond contributed two scoreless innings, but the Baysox’s offense struggled to regain momentum after Holliday’s home run in the sixth inning. Unfortunately, they couldn’t record any hits past that point.

With this loss, the Bowie Baysox’s overall record for the season stands at 48-54. Despite the defeat, the Baysox can claim the series against the Portland Sea Dogs. They will have a day off on Monday before commencing a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Tuesday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET. The Baysox will be looking to regroup and bounce back in their upcoming games as they strive for a successful season.

