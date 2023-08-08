FORT WASHINGTON – August 5, 2023, marked the solemn 27th anniversary of the unsolved homicide of Carl Gillespie, a 22-year-old Fort Washington resident whose family continues to seek justice. On August 5, 1996, tragedy struck when officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a death investigation at the intersection of St. Charles Parkway and Billingsley Road.

Upon arriving at the scene at approximately 5 p.m., officers discovered the lifeless body of Carl Gillespie. The victim was swiftly transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where investigations confirmed that his death resulted from a gunshot wound, subsequently ruling it as a homicide.

For nearly three decades, the case has remained open, and despite efforts from law enforcement agencies, no arrest has been made in connection with Carl Gillespie’s murder. As his family continues to grapple with the loss and the lack of closure, the community is urged to come forward with any information that may aid in solving this cold case.

The Charles County Crime Solvers and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office have collaborated in offering a combined reward of up to $10,000 for anyone providing crucial information leading to an arrest or indictment in this case. In pursuing justice, anonymity is also an option for those who wish to protect their identity while assisting the investigation.

Carl Gillespie’s tragic death sent shockwaves through Fort Washington, leaving friends, family, and the community in mourning. His loved ones remember him as a bright and promising young man, full of potential and dreams, whose life was cut short by a senseless act of violence.

The investigators have followed leads and examined the evidence throughout the years, but the breakthrough they need to solve this case has eluded them. The lack of witnesses and potential fear of coming forward have hindered progress, making community involvement crucial to advancing the investigation.

With the advent of technology and the passage of time, new avenues of investigation have opened up. Detectives are hopeful that someone reluctant to speak out in the past may now find the courage to come forward with vital information.

As the 27th anniversary of Carl Gillespie’s untimely death passes, the plea for justice is louder than ever. The community’s assistance is vital in bringing closure to a grieving family and ensuring that the perpetrator of this heinous crime is held accountable.

If you have any information about Carl Gillespie’s homicide, no matter how insignificant it may seem, don’t hesitate to contact the Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Your call could make all the difference in finally providing justice for Carl and bringing solace to his loved ones. Let us unite as a community and work towards finding the truth behind this tragic loss.

