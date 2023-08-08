Clinton, August 6, 2023 – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a tragic single-vehicle collision on Sunday morning. The incident resulted in the driver’s death, identified as 67-year-old John Lee Perry of Clinton.

At approximately 08:30 am on Sunday, authorities received a distress call reporting a collision at Raintree Way and Goblet Way intersection. Police officers swiftly responded and found John Lee Perry unresponsive inside his vehicle. Despite immediate medical attention, Perry was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to the initial findings from the ongoing investigation, Perry attempted to make a left turn when his vehicle unexpectedly veered off the roadway and collided with a tree. However, the exact cause of the tragic accident remains unknown, and investigators are diligently working to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.

To gather additional information about the incident, law enforcement urges anyone who may have witnessed the collision or possesses relevant details to come forward. The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit has set up a dedicated hotline for the public to share their accounts or any pertinent data related to the case. Individuals with information are encouraged to call 301-731-4422 to provide their statements and aid the investigation.

For those who wish to remain anonymous but want to assist law enforcement, Crime Solvers offers a secure option to report tips. The organization can be reached at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Additionally, individuals can submit tips online through www.pgcrimesolvers.com or by downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app from the Apple Store or Google Play. Once the app is installed, users can search for “P3 Tips” and use it to submit information relevant to the case confidentially. To ensure prompt attention, please mention case number 23-0046080 when submitting tips or details.

For further updates on this ongoing investigation, the Prince George’s County Police Department will be providing information to the public and media. As more details emerge, the community is encouraged to stay informed and offer any assistance that may aid the authorities in their efforts to resolve this case.

Like this: Like Loading...