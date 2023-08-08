Clinton, Prince George’s County – In a tragic incident that unfolded on August 5, 2023, the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested and charged a 39-year-old man, identified as Richard Gray III, for the murder of his 31-year-old wife, Sheray Gray, in their Clinton home.

The harrowing events occurred around 12:40 am when authorities responded to a distress call about a domestic disturbance at the 10000 block of Wisteria Way. Upon arrival, officers discovered the lifeless body of Sheray Gray, who was found to have sustained severe trauma. Tragically, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation into the incident has revealed that the fatal attack on Sheray Gray occurred amidst a heated argument between the couple. Without delay, law enforcement took Richard Gray III into custody right at the crime scene.

In the aftermath of the investigation, authorities have charged Richard Gray III with first-degree murder and several related charges concerning the violent death of his wife. Due to the severity of the charges, Gray now faces a no-bond status and has been remanded to the custody of the Department of Corrections.

The community has been urged to provide any information or tips that might aid the ongoing investigation. Crime Solvers provides a hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) for individuals who wish to remain anonymous. Additionally, tips can be submitted online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play by searching for “P3 Tips.” Please refer to case number 23-0045805 when providing any information.

This deeply distressing incident has left the community in shock and mourning. As authorities continue to gather evidence and piece together the events leading up to this tragedy, friends and neighbors of the victim remember Sheray Gray as a caring and vibrant individual. They are struggling to comprehend the loss of a beloved community member in such a violent manner.

The Prince George’s County Police Department and the Homicide Unit have expressed their commitment to ensuring a thorough and diligent investigation into this incident’s circumstances. The department also provides resources and support to those affected by domestic violence, encouraging individuals to seek help and report any signs of abuse.

The case will now proceed through the legal system, where Richard Gray III will face the charges brought against him in a court of law. The court proceedings will be closely monitored by the community, eager to see justice served for the untimely death of Sheray Gray.

As this tragedy serves as a solemn reminder of the prevalence of domestic violence and its devastating consequences, the community must rally together to support each other and seek help when needed. Organizations and support networks for victims of domestic violence are readily available, offering resources to those in distress.

