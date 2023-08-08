CLINTON, Md – In a commendable achievement, MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center has been recognized as the sole hospital in Prince George’s County and the southern Maryland region to receive a prestigious Best Regional Hospital ranking from U.S. News & World Report for the year 2023-2024. The hospital’s exceptional performance in several procedures and conditions has also earned it a high-performing status in seven specialties.

The annual rankings released by U.S. News & World Report offer valuable insights into the performance of community hospitals with high ratings, though they may not have attained national ranking. The regional rankings cover nearly every state in the United States and the nation’s largest metro areas, highlighting hospitals that meet the organization’s stringent criteria. This year, 494 hospitals across 49 states and 92 metro areas have been distinguished as Best Regional Hospitals.

MedStar Southern Maryland has proven its commitment to excellence in healthcare by achieving high-performing status in seven crucial procedures and conditions. The specialties in which the hospital excelled are Heart Failure, Heart Attack, Stroke, Kidney Failure, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Diabetes, and Pneumonia. U.S. News & World Report clarifies that hospitals falling within the top 10% of a specific specialty but not ranking nationally are recognized as high performing. These high-performing hospitals are further ranked from 1 to 50 within each specialty, with those outside the top 50 but within the top 10% earning the “high-performing” designation.

Expressing his pride in the hospital’s recognition, Stephen T. Michaels, MD, President of MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, stated, “We are proud to be a part of the U.S. News & World Report ranking. This speaks volumes to the high-quality specialty services and patient care we provide at MedStar Southern Maryland.”

The acknowledgment from U.S. News & World Report reflects the dedication of MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center to delivering exceptional medical care to its community. As the sole Best Regional Hospital in the region, it stands as a beacon of healthcare excellence for Prince George’s County and southern Maryland residents.

The hospital’s high-performing status in multiple specialties underlines its commitment to offering top-notch care across various medical conditions. Patients suffering from heart-related ailments can find solace in the hospital’s exemplary performance in treating Heart Failure and Heart Attacks. Additionally, the hospital’s proficiency in handling Stroke cases ensures that residents receive timely and effective treatment during critical medical emergencies.

The recognition extends to the hospital’s expertise in dealing with Kidney Failure, offering hope and assurance to patients facing real challenges. MedStar Southern Maryland’s capabilities in handling chronic respiratory diseases, such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), highlight its dedication to managing prevalent conditions effectively.

The hospital’s recognition as a high-performing facility for Diabetes and Pneumonia further bolsters its standing as a medical center that strongly emphasizes disease management and prevention, catering to the health needs of the community it serves.

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center’s success in attaining the Best Regional Hospital ranking and high-performing status is a testament to the collective efforts of its medical staff, administrative personnel, and support staff. Their unwavering commitment to delivering compassionate care and utilizing state-of-the-art medical technology has elevated the hospital’s reputation in the region.

As the medical landscape continues to evolve, accolades from reputable organizations like U.S. News & World Report provide patients with valuable guidance in making informed decisions about their healthcare. MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center’s Best Regional Hospital ranking for 2023-2024 signifies the hospital’s dedication to maintaining high standards and upholding its mission of improving the health and well-being of its community.

While this recognition is a remarkable achievement, the hospital’s focus remains steadfast on advancing medical care and expanding its range of specialties to meet the region’s evolving healthcare needs. By prioritizing patient-centric care and investing in cutting-edge medical advancements, MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center is poised to continue its legacy of excellence in healthcare for years to come.

