SOUTHERN MARYLAND – Pets In Need In Southern Maryland, a 501© 3 non-profit Animal Rescue and Rescue Partner with Charles County Animal Care Center (CCACC), is appealing to the public for help in finding forever homes for some remarkable dogs in dire need. The shelter’s policy prevents direct adoptions of pit bulls and other bully breeds, so these dogs rely heavily on approved Rescue Partners for public adoptions.

The Charles County Animal Care Center (formerly Tri-County Animal Shelter) is committed to caring for all dogs in their charge. Still, for those labeled “Rescue Only,” the need for compassionate homes becomes even more critical. X Nova Cadet Mater

Among the dogs facing an uncertain future, four remarkable bullies stand out:

1. Cadet: This male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix is approximately 9 months old, weighing around 41.6 lbs. Cadet’s future hangs in the balance as a young pup until he finds a loving home.

2. Mater: A brown and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix; Mater is about three years old and weighs approximately 68.3 lbs. Despite his friendly demeanor, Mater’s fate remains uncertain without an adoptive family.

3. Nova: Nova is a blue and tan female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, aged around seven and weighing about 60.0 lbs. Despite her years of loyalty, Nova still faces an uncertain future without someone willing to give her a chance.

4. X: With a striking blue and white coat, X is a male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, aged about 4 years old and weighing approximately 74.2 lbs. Time is running out for X, and he urgently needs a loving home.

All dogs available for adoption from Pets In Need In Southern Maryland will undergo alteration, receive full vetting, and be microchipped as part of the adoption process. These services are included in the adoption fee, making it easier for potential adopters to provide these animals with the necessary care.

If you are considering adoption or want to meet one of these loving dogs, please get in touch with Pets In Need at PetsInNeed2016@yahoo.com. Alternatively, more information can be obtained by reaching out to the Charles County Animal Care Center directly:

Charles County Animal Care Center

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

Phone: 301-932-1713

Email: animalshelter@charlescounty.org

As an intermediary between animals and loving families, Pets In Need In Southern Maryland is crucial in helping these beautiful creatures find their forever homes. The organization’s dedication to caring for needy animals is commendable, but they cannot do it alone.

The Charles County Animal Care Center, as a partner in this effort, provides shelter and care for a diverse range of animals. Still, they heavily collaborate with Rescue Partners like Pets In Need In Southern Maryland to give certain dogs, such as the bullies, a second chance at life.

The urgency surrounding these dogs cannot be emphasized enough, as every passing day increases the risk for these animals’ well-being. Their loyalty, affection, and companionship can be life-changing for the right family, and the adoption process has been made seamless by including essential services in the adoption fee.

Southern Maryland residents, animal lovers, and potential adopters are urged to act swiftly to help Cadet, Mater, Nova, X, and other dogs facing a similar fate. By providing a loving home, you can transform these remarkable animals’ lives while enriching your own life with their boundless love and devotion.

Remember, adoption is not just about finding a pet but about giving a loving home to a needy animal. Please consider opening your heart and home to one of these extraordinary dogs today.

Together, let’s make a difference in the lives of these “DOGS OF THE WEEK” and create a brighter future for animals in Southern Maryland.

