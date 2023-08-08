LEONARDTOWN, Maryland – Visit St. Mary’s Maryland (VSMMD) is gearing up for an exciting celebration of the region’s craft beverage community with the upcoming launch of the St. Mary’s Craft Beverage Trail. This initiative aims to showcase the talent, dedication, and exceptional products of local entrepreneurs and artisans in the craft beverage industry.

The St. Mary’s Craft Beverage Festival, set to take place from Saturday, August 19th to Sunday, August 20th, 2023, will mark the official launch of the trail. The festival starts with a Saturday Showcase, held at the St. Mary’s Regional Airport Terminal at Aeropark, followed by Sunday on the Trail, a delightful journey through various tasting rooms and venues throughout the county.

The Saturday Showcase promises an array of delights as it brings together local craft beverage producers under one roof. Attendees can indulge in tastings of various craft beverages, witness exciting product launches, make direct purchases, participate in raffles, and gain insights into the craft beverage production process during info sessions. In addition, ticketholders will receive a festival-exclusive bottle bag and a special tasting glass. To accommodate everyone’s schedule, the Saturday Showcase offers two timed-entry sessions: 12 pm-2 pm and 2:30 pm-4:30 pm. However, it’s important to note that all attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets for this enticing event are priced at $30 each.

On Sunday, the festivities continue as tasting rooms and venues across the county open their doors to welcome the public to the St. Mary’s Craft Beverage Trail. This exciting day will feature live music, engaging activities, and a variety of vendors, creating a vibrant atmosphere for attendees to immerse themselves in the local craft beverage scene. Notably, those who attended the Saturday Showcase will be treated to a VIP experience at each location on this day.

A diverse lineup of craft beverage producers will be participating in the event, showcasing the rich tapestry of flavors and offerings the region offers. Among the featured establishments are Corteau Vineyards, Southern Trail Distillery, Xella Winery, Tobacco Barn Distillery, Port of Leonardtown Winery, Jubilee Farm Fermentations, Free State Ciders, LAD Farms Brewing, and Everyday Saint Brewhouse. Each of these ventures represents the passion and dedication of the people behind them and the commitment to delivering exceptional products to the community.

In preparation for the event, Visit St. Mary’s Maryland encourages those interested to secure their tickets in advance. Additional details and ticketing information can be found on the official website: www.visitstmarysmd.com/craft-beverage-trail/.

As excitement builds for the St. Mary’s Craft Beverage Festival and the launch of the St. Mary’s Craft Beverage Trail, locals and visitors alike eagerly anticipate the opportunity to raise their glasses and toast to the creativity and craftsmanship of the region’s entrepreneurs and artisans. This celebration promises to be a highlight of the summer, fostering a sense of community and appreciation for the vibrant craft beverage scene in St. Mary’s, Maryland.

Like this: Like Loading...