LONG ISLAND, NY – On a heated Tuesday evening, the leading Blue Crabs arrived in Long Island, maintaining a winning momentum after securing their sixth straight series victory. Their aim was precise: to further dominate the North Division. The Long Island Ducks, however, had plans of their own.

McKenzie Mills, once a star for the Ducks, was on the pitcher’s mound representing the Blue Crabs. His recent impressive feat against the Counter Clocks, where he mesmerized the crowd for 6.2 innings, became the talk of the town. Yet, his old team seemed to have a strategy against his strengths. The first dent in Mills’ armor came in the bottom of the fourth inning, where Carlos Castro scored the initial run with a precise sacrifice fly.

The Ducks, invigorated by the opening, quickly followed it up in the next inning. Alejandro De Aza was cornered into a double play, but that paved the way for Jonathan Guzman, who darted from third, adding another run to the board. Throughout, Ducks’ starter, Joe Iorio, showcased his mastery. With six innings under his belt, he conceded only one hit and retired 10 Blue Crabs with strikeouts.

Sensing the urgency, the Blue Crabs initiated a fierce rally in the ninth inning. Trailing by two runs, they saw a glimmer of hope as Braxton Lee singled, Matt Hibbert took a walk, and David Harris hit a timely single to center field. This set the stage for Alex Crosby. With the pressure of an 0-2 count weighing on him, Crosby identified an error in pitch location and promptly dispatched a curve to the right field, driving in two runs and leveling the scores.

But the Ducks had the last say in this high-octane faceoff. Using a couple of walks and stolen bases to their advantage, they prepared the ground for Boog Powell. Powell delivered with a sacrifice fly into left, enabling the Ducks to snatch a victory from the jaws of a draw in a riveting walk-off.

Despite the Ducks’ final move, McKenzie Mills’ performance was praiseworthy. Clocking eight innings, he permitted only two earned runs. Though defeated in this encounter, the Blue Crabs still flaunt a commendable record of 48-42 overall and 17-10 for the second half. Coupled with a Rev’s defeat, they remain atop their division.

The series is far from over. The teams gear up for the next game, where Liam O’Sullivan will take center stage for the Blue Crabs. Fans eager to witness the action can tune into FloBaseball at 6:35 PM for a live stream of the middle matchup. The series has started with fireworks, and more excitement is undoubtedly on the horizon.

