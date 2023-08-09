ANNAPOLIS, Maryland – Andrew Beavers, 25, was found criminally responsible on Tuesday for the brutal 2021 murder of his mother, Juanita Koilpillai, in their Tracy’s Landing home. State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced this verdict.

This ruling follows closely on the heels of last week’s guilty verdict on charges of First-Degree Murder and Weapons Offenses by the Honorable Stacy W. McCormack after a weeklong trial in the city.

Andrew Beavers is slated for sentencing on November 30, 2023, and could face life in prison.

State’s Attorney Leitess voiced her anguish on the situation, “The defendant had a history of assaulting his mother, and on this terrible day, it led to her loss of life,” She added, “It is unimaginable that a person could do this to their mother, and I am thankful he will be held accountable.”

The case dates back to July 25, 2021. That afternoon, Anne Arundel County police arrived at the 6300 block of Genoa Road in Tracy’s Landing around 3:30 p.m. They were called by a man who discovered blood in his girlfriend’s house, Juanita Koilpillai. She was not just any resident but a noted cybersecurity executive.

Upon investigating the property, the police discovered a blood trail in the master bedroom that led outside. Following the trail, they discovered Koilpillai’s body concealed under grass and other debris in a marshy estate area. The severity of the crime was evident. The Chief Medical Examiner identified 65 defensive wounds and 38 cutting and stab wounds on her body, concluding that she died from multiple stab wounds, thus ruling her death a homicide.

In a subsequent development, a witness shared with the investigators that Koilpillai had an adult son, Andrew Beavers, who had a history of assaulting her. The suspicion grew when they learned that Beavers, known to use his mother’s car frequently, was nowhere to be found, and neither was the vehicle.

Their suspicion didn’t remain unresolved for long. The next day, on July 26, 2021, the police located both Beavers and the missing car in Virginia. A fresh laceration on Beavers’ hand, which was still bleeding, further deepened the suspicions against him. When inquired about the wound, Beavers couldn’t provide a plausible explanation.

The case saw a significant breakthrough a few days later when DNA results confirmed that the blood mixture on the suspected murder weapon matched both the victim and her son.

Assistant State’s Attorney David Russell and Assistant State’s Attorney Nancy Jeffein Olin represented the state, diligently working to ensure justice for Anne Arundel County’s citizens and the life tragically lost.

