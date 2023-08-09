PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — A Racetrax enthusiast and retired federal government employee from Calvert County recently secured a notable win with Maryland Lottery, bagging $62,247.

The 69-year-old, hailing Prince Frederick, revealed her penchant for the game, confessing, “I play at least once weekly.” She went on, “And I do pretty well.” Her previous sizable win of $18,000 already spotlighted her good fortune. However, this recent triumph markedly overshadows that achievement.

Reflecting on her initial big win, she mentioned, “My first big win was with random numbers the machine gave me. I kept those numbers and used them again once in a while.” During a routine shopping excursion at Weis Markets #279 on Aug. 1, she felt the urge to employ those numbers. She remarked, “It felt like a good time to pull them out.”

While she was about to finalize her Racetrax purchase, an unexpected discovery of some spare cash at the bottom of her purse felt serendipitous. “It seemed like a sign,” she said, adding a Bonus to the ten games she was playing.

She wagered a $1 Superfecta Bonus bet using the numbers 5, 8, 2, and 11. Later, she was astounded by the results when reviewing her tickets via the Lottery mobile app. “I couldn’t believe my eyes,” she said. The elation became even more palpable after verifying the $62,247 win on the Lottery’s official website. The announcement sparked a subdued celebration between her and her spouse, culminating in a peaceful night’s sleep.

The pair from Southern Maryland has outlined plans to channel these funds toward acquiring a new automobile they’ve been eyeing. They also expressed gratitude to Weis Markets #279, situated at 750 Prince Frederick Boulevard, for playing a pivotal role in their fortuitous transaction.

Additionally, a gesture from the Maryland Lottery stands to benefit the aforementioned store. Weis Markets #279 will be awarded a $622.47 bonus for vending a winning Racetrax ticket priced at $10,000 or above. This bonus mirrors 1% of the total prize amount.

