PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Officials have announced weekend test events for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) at the Webster Outlying Field. Residents and nearby communities are informed that these tests are scheduled for August 19-20, 2023, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

NAS Patuxent River, popularly known as NAS PAX, emphasized that they consistently adopt measures to minimize the impact of their testing activities on neighboring communities. As with all their operations, the emphasis remains on carrying out activities while ensuring the well-being and convenience of the public. An autonomous vehicle dubbed Blue Water Maritime Logistics UAS flies over Unmanned Air Test and Evaluation (UX) 24 during a demonstration flight at Naval Air Station Patuxent River

Residents or those interested can access more detailed information on the upcoming testing events by contacting the designated helpline at 1-866-819-9028. This initiative is a part of NAS PAX’s commitment to maintain transparency and open communication channels with the community. Such proactive measures ensure that community members are well-informed and can plan accordingly.

Moreover, NAS PAX has an ongoing initiative to inform the public about any noise advisories that may arise from their operations. A dedicated webpage is available, which provides real-time updates on noise advisories and any other potential disturbances. To view the current noise advisories and gain more insight into their operations, interested individuals can visit: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise.

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) are a significant component of modern military technology. These tests are vital for ensuring the performance, safety, and reliability of the UAS systems, which play a crucial role in defense and surveillance operations. While the specific details of the UAS being tested at Webster Outlying Field this weekend have not been disclosed, such test events are integral to the research and development initiatives at NAS PAX.

The Webster Outlying Field is a known location for various tests and operations connected to the naval air station. As the name suggests, it is an extension or “outlying” part of the main Patuxent River Naval Air Station, and it plays a significant role in supporting the broader objectives of the station.

NAS PAX has, over the years, maintained a consistent approach to conducting its operations with minimal disturbances. Their commitment to the community is evident from their proactive communication and measures to reduce potential inconveniences.

As the weekend approaches, residents around the Webster Outlying Field are encouraged to take note of the scheduled activities. Adjusting plans or expecting potential noise disruptions during the mentioned hours can ensure a smoother weekend for everyone involved.

While military tests and operations often raise concerns among communities due to noise or other disturbances, open communication like this serves as a bridge between the naval air station and its neighbors, ensuring mutual respect and understanding.

Like this: Like Loading...