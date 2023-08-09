CHARLES COUNTY – The Board of Education, during its Aug. 8 meeting, officially approved Jaime Whitfield-Coffen’s appointment as Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) executive director of schools.

Whitfield-Coffen is transferring from her previous position at Prince George’s County Public Schools, where she demonstrated her leadership skills as the principal of Tulip Grove Elementary School in Bowie.

Reflecting on her past, Whitfield-Coffen acknowledged the influential role of educators in shaping her journey. “A very introverted child, my teachers encouraged me to raise my voice and believe in myself,” she shared. This foundational encouragement and belief drove her desire to impact the community positively through education. “Becoming an educator was the career path that provided this opportunity. It is one of the best decisions I have ever made. I love this work,” Whitfield-Coffen remarked.

In her new role with CCPS, Whitfield-Coffen will work alongside Linda Gill, Ed.D., and Richard Conley. Their collective responsibilities as executive directors entail overseeing day-to-day school activities in the CCPS Office of School Administration. This extensive list includes supervising school administrators, coordinating high school graduations, student activities, and athletics, and facilitating hearings for disciplinary matters. Furthermore, they are tasked with addressing parental and community concerns related to schools. They also act as the primary contact for external organizations and businesses looking to engage with the school community.

Whitfield-Coffen will be a valuable addition to the leadership team headed by Superintendent of Schools Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D. She voiced her enthusiasm for the role and said, “I am looking forward to working with Team CCPS members to ensure our district sees remarkable growth. School improvement is complex work, but it is also necessary work. It is work that takes collaboration and out-of-the-box thinking.”

A glance at Whitfield-Coffen’s academic credentials reveals a deep commitment to education. She boasts a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Bowie State University and a master’s in administration and supervision. She is also navigating her doctoral journey through Drexel University in Philadelphia, with her dissertation focusing on the unique dynamics between principals and their supervisors.

In other noteworthy decisions from Tuesday’s meeting, Richard Pauole has been designated the director of student activities, athletics, and aquatics by the Board of Education.

With these appointments, Charles County Public Schools continues to showcase its commitment to bringing experienced and passionate educators on board to ensure the best for its students and community.

