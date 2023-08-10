RICHMOND, VA – The Bowie Baysox overcame a three-run deficit on Wednesday night to secure a 4-3 victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels, marking another exhilarating come-from-behind win.

The Flying Squirrels seemed poised for victory early in the game. Their aggressive approach saw the first three batters putting pitches into play rapidly. Shane Matheny highlighted Richmond’s quick offensive start, smashing a two-run homer on the fourth pitch of his at-bat. Richmond’s momentum continued as Carter Aldrete added another run in the third inning with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly, establishing a 3-0 lead.

However, the Baysox were not deterred. In the fourth inning, facing Richmond’s bullpen, they began to chip away at the lead. Silas Ardoin took advantage of some Richmond missteps, bringing in a run on Bowie’s first hit of the game following a pair of walks. By the fifth inning, the game was leveled at 3-3, thanks to RBI ground balls by both Cedric Mullins and Jackson Holliday. Unfortunately for Bowie, they missed an opportunity to pull ahead as Holliday was stranded at third base.

A key moment in the game came in the eighth inning against Richmond’s Evan Gates (L, 3-6). Ardoin, feeling his presence once again, delivered a crucial two-out double to the right field wall, allowing Jud Fabian to score, giving the Baysox a narrow 4-3 advantage.

Bowie’s bullpen played a critical role in ensuring the lead was held. Houston Roth (W, 5-2) and Keagan Gillies (Sv, 1) stepped up to provide scoreless relief, effectively stifling Richmond’s attempts to mount a comeback.

With this win, the Bowie Baysox are heating the race for the Southwest Division. They are now part of a three-way tie for third place, trailing Richmond by two games in the standings. Boosting their season record to 49-55, the Baysox are determined to keep the momentum going. Fans can anticipate an intriguing match on Thursday, as John Means is set for a Major League rehab start for Bowie. The game is slated to commence at 6:35 p.m.

Besides the excitement on the field, Collin Burns deserves a special mention. Making his Double-A debut, Burns managed to tally two hits, showcasing his potential at this level.

Both teams showcased their grit and determination, with Bowie eventually edging out Richmond in what turned out to be a nail-biting finish. As the season progresses, both teams’ followers will eagerly await the next encounter between these fierce competitors.

