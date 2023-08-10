PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Bruce Miller, an esteemed financial professional with a diverse background spanning public and private sectors, will take over as the Calvert County Government’s Director of the Department of Finance & Budget starting Aug. 7, 2023.

Miller boasts an illustrious career, having served as the finance director for a range of municipal governments, such as Lake Worth Beach, Florida; Annapolis, Maryland; Providence, Rhode Island; and several towns in Massachusetts, including Plymouth, Provincetown, and the Town and County of Nantucket. His resume further includes roles within the federal government and private bank management.

The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) expressed enthusiasm about the new appointment. Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance remarked, “We are pleased to welcome Bruce Miller to our team. His unparalleled record in strategic financial planning and cost-saving initiatives will significantly benefit Calvert County’s financial practices.”

Reiterating Hance’s sentiments, County Administrator Mark Willis stated, “Miller’s extensive background in finance promises to elevate our county’s financial management. His commitment to transparency ensures a brighter future for our community’s financial stability.”

Numerous successes have marked Miller’s tenure in the finance sector. Notably, he finalized pension obligation bond discussions through interest-based bargaining, significantly restructuring pension and other post-employment benefits (OPEB). One of his strategic initiatives, an innovative employee benefits administration program, is predicted to save up to $4 million annually.

He is also credited with leading the adoption of tech-centric financial tools like a time and attendance system and a pension software system. These integrations were pivotal in achieving considerable annual and actuarial savings. His inclination towards tech-driven solutions extends to introducing integrated financial/general ledger and land-based systems.

Miller’s advanced approach to financial management extends beyond software. He spearheaded improved debt management and investment policies, introduced innovative cash management and banking procedures, and significantly boosted interest revenue while diminishing risk.

His unwavering dedication to clarity and fiscal responsibility is evident. Miller’s budgetary reporting complies with evolving Governmental Accounting Standards Board statement requirements, and he has continuously achieved recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association for his excellence in reporting and budgeting.

Under adverse economic conditions, Miller proved resilient. He handled the loss of significant funds, totaling over $50 million, from payment instead of tax (PILOT) payments and various local and state receipts. His critical role in managing bond issuances is also commendable. He was instrumental in successfully selling revenue bonds, placing his municipality second in Maryland to achieve this accomplishment.

Miller’s foundational knowledge stems from a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Baltimore.

Calvert County anticipates a period of increased financial stability and strategic innovation under Miller’s leadership.

