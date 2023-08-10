LA PLATA, Md. – In a recent announcement, the Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation revealed the 2023 Ann Roberts Health Career Scholarship winners. Aimed at bolstering the futures of Charles County’s budding healthcare professionals, the scholarship grants each awardee $1,000 for their college tuition.

Noel Cervino, President and CEO of UM Charles Regional Medical Center, voiced his enthusiasm for the program and this year’s winners, stating, “We are incredibly proud of this year’s impressive group of scholarship recipients. We are honored to help these talented and dedicated students launch their careers in health care.”

The 2023 scholarship winners and their intended courses of study are as follows:

Sarai Celestine from White Plains, Md.: Slated to attend the University of Maryland College Park, Celestine will focus on veterinary sciences. She recently graduated from Maurice J. McDonough High School in 2022.

Camryn Ging of La Plata, Md.: Ging will pursue nursing at Salisbury University and is a graduate of La Plata High School.

Sabinna Osang from White Plains, Md.: Accepted at Stevenson University, Osang intends to major in emergency nursing. She is a North Point High School alumna.

Madison Parker of Waldorf, Md.: Parker, another North Point High School graduate, will study either medical biotechnology or pharmaceuticals at Stevenson University.

Taylor Rozell from Waldorf, Md.: Rozell is set to delve into NICU nursing at the College of Southern Maryland. She too is a graduate of North Point High School.

Taylynn Taylor of Hughesville, Md.: Taylor is heading to the University of Maryland College Park to research and study genetic therapy. She graduated from La Plata High School.

The Ann Roberts Health Career Scholarship is a yearly endeavor by the Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation. In recognition of Ann Roberts’ impactful service, the program was renamed in her honor in 2022. Roberts was an unwavering force at the Charles Regional Medical Center Auxiliary in La Plata. Her roles there were manifold: volunteer, president for two decades, and then advisor. Over her tenure, she generously donated over 34,000 hours as a volunteer.

Established to address the medical requirements of Charles County, the Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation stands as an ally to the UM Charles Regional Medical Center. In its mission, the CRMC Foundation perpetually seeks and supports ventures that amplify the center’s ability to tend to the needs of Charles County and the neighboring regions.

