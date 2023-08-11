As students nationwide embark on or return to their college journey, the importance of insurance coverage for vehicles and personal belongings cannot be overstated. Parents are urged to ensure adequate coverage for their children’s assets and equip them with theft-prevention strategies.

Dormitories, hubs of college life, can be magnets for thieves. The U.S. Department of Education’s June 2022 report revealed a concerning 27,300 crimes on postsecondary education campuses during 2019-2020. A detailed breakdown showed that 33% were burglaries, 11% were motor vehicle thefts, and 3% were robberies. Items most frequently stolen included electronics, cash, credit/debit cards, bicycles, textbooks, jewelry, and clothing.

“College campuses present risks different from home. Speak with your insurance provider to ensure your student’s possessions, including their vehicle, are appropriately protected,” emphasized Dan Scroggins, Vice President of Personal Lines, AAA Club Alliance.

Students and their guardians must familiarize themselves with policy specifications. Living away from home might result in limited insurance coverage under parents’ policies. Before starting college, students should collaborate with their parents and insurance agents to understand coverage specifics and potential liabilities.

Essential Insurance Tips Include:

Personal Possessions: Dorm dwellers might find some items covered under their parent’s homeowner’s or renter’s insurance. However, valuable items like electronics could have coverage caps. Some regions also mandate a special student endorsement. For those residing off-campus, renters insurance becomes essential. Auto Insurance: The location determines the coverage. The coverage remains for students using their cars on campus while still under their parents’ policy. However, out-of-state students should verify their policy’s applicability. Moreover, anti-theft practices like locking vehicles and parking in well-lit areas are vital. Identity Theft Protection: With 24% of all fraud complaints attributed to ID theft, students, often targeted due to their minimal transaction history, must be cautious. AAA suggests monitoring credit, using robust passwords, being careful with mailed documents, ensuring secure online payments, and practicing discretion on social media platforms.

Moreover, vehicle maintenance cannot be ignored. Often, parents oversee vehicle upkeep while students are home, sidelining the importance of car care education. As students relocate for college, understanding routine maintenance is crucial. AAA underscores the importance of finding trustworthy repair facilities near campuses, adhering to maintenance schedules, preparing for emergencies with AAA memberships, and equipping vehicles with emergency kits.

While campus life offers a unique blend of learning and experiences, being proactive about safety, insurance, and preparedness can ensure smoother sailing for students and peace of mind for parents.

For detailed information, visit the U.S. Department of Education’s report and AAA’s official website.

