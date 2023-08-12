RICHMOND, VA – In a dramatic showdown at The Diamond, the Bowie Baysox emerged victorious over the Richmond Flying Squirrels with a 9-7 win on Friday evening.

From the outset, Bowie showcased dominance, clinching an initial lead without registering a single hit. Their initial momentum was buoyed by a pair of costly errors from Richmond, allowing the Baysox to score three runs. This challenging start for the Flying Squirrels compelled their pitcher, Hayden Birdsong, to expend 40 pitches in the opening inning, marking a less-than-auspicious start.

Bowie’s advantage was further extended in the fourth inning. John Rhodes struck a two-run homer, marking his 11th this season, bolstering the Baysox’s score.

However, Richmond refused to back down without a fight. Demonstrating strategic patience at the plate, they capitalized on five walks issued by Bowie’s Carlos Tavera. Richmond’s offensive efforts started bearing fruit in the third inning with Will Wilson’s homer, his second consecutive one in as many nights. By the fifth inning, the Flying Squirrels had rallied with three runs, courtesy of commendable performances from Wilson, Donovan Walton, and Shane Matheny. This surge forced Tavera to bow out of the game that inning.

Tyler Burch assumed the mound for Bowie and initially managed to maintain a scoreless streak for two innings. However, he conceded two runs in the eighth inning due to a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by Logan Wyatt. Even as Richmond narrowed the gap to a single run in the fifth inning, Bowie rapidly recuperated, regaining their lead in the seventh. Another wild pitch and impressive RBI hits by Collin Burns and Jackson Holliday partly achieved this. This match marked a significant achievement for Holliday, who matched a franchise record by accumulating five hits, becoming the 26th Baysox player to achieve this feat. He now stands alongside Cedric Mullins, who last accomplished this in 2019 by hitting for the cycle.

As the game concluded, Nick Richmond sealed Bowie’s win, though he allowed one last run in the ninth via a sacrifice fly.

This match has been emblematic of the intense rivalry between Bowie and Richmond, with both teams trading wins throughout their six-game series. This win adjusts Bowie’s season record to 50-56. Eyes now turn to Saturday’s game, where Tyler Wells is slated to start for Bowie. The first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m., with both teams eager to assert dominance.

