LEONARDTOWN, MD – On Monday, August 14, Comptroller Brooke Lierman kicks off the St. Mary’s County leg of her “Take a Look With Brooke Tour,” aiming to foster relationships with local officials, businesses, and community leaders.

The tour begins with a meeting at 1 p.m. with the St. Mary’s County Commissioners in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. Lierman is set to discuss her initial eight months in office, her roles in the Board of Public Works and her taxpayer advocate legislation. James R. Guy, the county commission president, will share the county’s objectives, highlighting potential collaborative efforts between the county and the state agency.

Following this, Comptroller Lierman will explore businesses in Leonardtown Square at 2:10 p.m., starting from 22670 Washington St. Joining her is Barbara Bershon, St. Mary’s County Arts Council President and Maryland State Arts Council Liaison. One highlight includes a stop at The Rex, a multifaceted entertainment venue owned by Joe Kurley, offering a range of events from big band concerts to wrestling matches. Another noteworthy visit is to Williams, McClernan & Stack LLC, a women-led law firm established in 2018 specializing in various legal services.

At 3:20 p.m., Lierman will focus on the revitalization efforts in Lexington Park. She will attend a discussion at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, 21625 Great Mills Road. Notable attendees joining her include Magdalen Cherra, owner of N&N Oriental Market and Carry-Out, Taylor Smith of St. Mary’s County Community Development Corp., and Dr. Meenakshi G. Brewster, the County’s Health Officer.

Concluding her tour at 4:50 p.m., Lierman will visit the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport for an insightful tour of AIRtec, Inc. This global commercial airborne services company, owned by Tom Jarboe, stands at the forefront of integrating modern tech and sensors for airborne surveillance and science projects. During this leg, the Comptroller will also talk with AIRtec’s executives and representatives from several organizations, including the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce and Naval Systems Inc.

The “Take a Look With Brooke Tours” allows Comptroller Lierman to immerse herself in the various towns and communities throughout Maryland. Her objectives are clear: understanding the residents, businesses, and community leaders who make Maryland thrive. These tours allow her to observe innovative technologies, engage with local entrepreneurs, and showcase locales that significantly uplift a region’s living standards.

